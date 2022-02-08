Carolina Panthers mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers find themselves in a difficult position heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. Thanks to trades in 2021 for Sam Darnold, C.J. Henderson and Stephon Gilmore, the front office will have very limited draft capital to work with this offseason.

It makes trading for a top quarterback even more difficult. Acquiring a veteran signal-caller is the organization’s top priority, but that will be a challenge with no Day 2 picks this year. It’s also not like this team is one player away from Super Bowl contention. The Carolina Panthers draft needs include offensive tackle, edge rusher, offensive guard, linebacker and safety are all potential areas to address.

Before diving into our Panthers mock draft, let’s examine the current picks they own in the upcoming NFL Draft.

2022 Carolina Panthers draft picks

1st round : 6th overall

: 6th overall 4th round: 105th overall

105th overall 5th round: 142nd overall, 147th overall

142nd overall, 147th overall 6th round: 199th overall

199th overall 7th round: 220th overall

Let’s dive into our 2022 Carolina Panthers mock draft. Future updates will include the possibilities of trading down, which would provide more capital for the front office.

Carolina Panthers mock draft: Making the best of limited assets

Holding the 6th overall pick, Carolina is realistically looking at two choices. Either the Panthers take the best quarterback on their draft board or they snag the best offensive tackle available. Moving down is very possible given the team’s needs. For now, we’re focused on a decision at No. 6.

After making that pick, the Panthers won’t be on the clock again until Day 3 of the NFL Draft. It’s not a great position for the franchise to be in, but starting-caliber talent and role players are found in the later rounds every year. So, let’s examine how Carolina’s draft could potentially look.

1st round, 6th overall: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Consideration is given to Kenny Pickett, the top quarterback on Sportsnaut’s draft board. The problem for Carolina is spending the 6th pick on Pickett or any other signal-caller is a massive gamble. We saw how rookie quarterbacks struggled this season and NFL evaluators believe the five best quarterbacks from 2021 are far better than the 2022 class.

Our focus shifts towards the offensive line. Cam Erving allowed 31 pressures in just 348 pass-block snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus. It doesn’t matter who the Carolina Panthers quarterback is, they would struggle with Erving protecting the blindside. While Brady Christensen might warrant some consideration in his second NFL season, the best bet is drafting a tackle.

Is Tom Brady the greatest of all time or a cheater? Who is the best running back in the NFL? (Required) Deflategate was an NFL controversy involving the allegation that New England Patriots QB Tom Brady ordered the deliberate deflation of footballs used in the Patriots' victory against the Indianapolis Colts in the 2014 AFC Championship Game. The controversy resulted in Brady being suspended for four games; the team was fined $1 million and forfeited two draft selections in 2016. GOAT Cheater Email (Required) (Enter your email to see the results + subscribe to the Sportsnaut NFL daily newsletter for free). Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Anchoring the left side of an offensive line in a pass-heavy offense, Charles Cross surrendered just 16 total pressures in 719 pass-blocking snaps (PFF) this past season. He is arguably the best pass-protecting linemen in this class and the Panthers would be foolish to pass on him.

4th round, 105th overall: Marquis Hayes, iOL, Oklahoma

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

We’re not done overhauling the Carolina Panthers offensive line. Pat Elflein played in only nine games this past season, but his time on the field wasn’t pretty. He got shoved around by interior pass rushers, lost sight of blitzers and also struggled to create rushing lanes. He’s not even the lone problem on the interior offensive line, but only one position can be addressed at a time.

Hayes doesn’t offer tremendous upside, offensive lineman without outstanding athleticism and lacking great feet rarely do. But his mixture of size, power and his knowledge of how to use his hands to win trench battles with defenders, can make him a starter quickly at the next level. Plug him in at either guard spot, paired with Cross at left tackle, Carolina’s offensive line could look much better in 2022.

Oklahoma’s 6-foot-4, 318-pound guard is a large man.