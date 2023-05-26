Carmelo Anthony delivered countless unforgettable moments for the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Following his retirement, the question now becomes whether or not his No. 7 will hang from MSG’s rafters.

Anthony, drafted with the third pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, announced his retirement this week after a 19-year career. While Anthony’s focus following his basketball career is now centered on supporting his son Kiyan Anthony, a four-star recruit, there is plenty of ongoing debate over whether the Knicks should retire Anthony’s number.

Carmelo Anthony stats (New York Knicks): 24.7 PPG, 7 RPG, 3.2 APG, 44.3% FG

After being traded to New York in February 2011, Anthony became one of the franchise’s best players in the last two decades and the organization’s most marketable star. From 2011-’17, he scored more than 10,000 points in the regular season and earned eight All-Star selections.

While New York made the playoffs just three times with Anthony on the roster, never advancing past the Eastern Conference Semifinals, there appears to be support for his jersey number to be retired.

According to SNY.tv’s Ian Begley, there is strong support within Madison Square Garden for Anthony’s number to be retired.

“There was strong support among some in Madison Square Garden to retire the number. No decision has been made yet. The final decision, I’d assume, will be made by team governor James Dolan. Ian Begley on whether or not the New York Knicks will retire Carmelo Anthony’s number

Anthony is among New York’s all-time leaders in major statistical categories. He ranks third in three-pointers made (762), seventh in points (10,186), third in points per game (24.7) and first in Offensive Box Plus/Minus (4.5)

Carmelo Anthony career stats: 28,289 points, 7,808 rebounds, 3,422 assists

The lack of playoff success and a turbulent relationship with Dolan are factors working against Anthony’s jersey being retired. However, the overwhelming support in New York could eventually make it happen.

