The New York Knicks are frequently connected with an interest in acquiring any superstar player that is floated in NBA trade rumors. While they have the assets to pursue All-Star talent, it appears the front office is now being more selective about it targets.

In recent weeks, rumors have surfaced that Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo are on New York’s trade radar. Before that reporters surfaced linking New York to Zion Williamson, Bradley Beal and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Karl-Anthony Towns stats (2022-’23): 20.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 4.8 APG, .133 WS/48

With an arsenal of trade assets that includes 10 future first-round picks from 2023 to 2029 and multiple young players, New York could afford to get into a bidding war for any NBA star. However, they have reportedly lost interest in one of their former targets.

SportsNet New York’s Ian Begley shared on the Hoops Hype podcast that the Knicks have lost significant interest in trading for Towns, compared to how the organization viewed him a few years ago when Leon Rose took over.

“The temperature was a little down on the interest in Towns compared to where it was very early on in the Leon Rose tenure.” Ian Begley on New York Knicks’ interest in trading for Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns contract: $36.016 million salary (2023-’24), 2024 free agent

Part of the rationale for New York’s declining desire to acquire Towns can be tied to the players available. If the Knicks believe there is even a small chance Embiid or Antetokounmpo request a trade, they want to be prepared to pursue either NBA MVP.

The other issue with Towns is his durability and declining production. After averaging 25 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game from 2019-’21, Towns is now averaging 23.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game over the last two seasons. He’s also dealt with injuries in the last three seasons and his production dips in the playoffs.

If the Knicks want Towns, they can likely wait until 2024 when he might hit the open market if the Timberwolves decide to move on from him. Otherwise, they seem intent to keep their core together and wait for a franchise-changing superstar to become available.