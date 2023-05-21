NBA insider addresses rumors of Joel Embiid trade to New York Knicks

The moment both the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks were eliminated from the playoffs, All-Star center Joel Embiid was floated in NBA trade rumors. It gained even more traction after the fallout from the 76ers’ second-round exit.

Philadelphia fired head coach Doc Rivers then reports surfaced that All-Star guard James Harden intends to sign with the Houston Rockets in free agency. Facing the increasing likelihood of losing Embiid’s co-star led to increased speculation that the reigning NBA MVP could demand a trade this summer.

Related: New York Knicks increasingly focused on Joel Embiid

While Embiid likes the 76ers’ organization and Philadelphia, the team hasn’t reached the Eastern Conference Finals with him on the roster. For the future Hall of Famer, with Harden potentially leaving, a trade could be the clearest path to competing for a championship. However, it appears NBA teams will have to wait for even preliminary trade talks to materialize.

In his latest Substack, Marc Stein said the rumors connecting Embiid to the Knicks are “strictly media chatter.”. However, he also made it clear that things could change quickly.

“There are no legs to it…YET Marc Stein on NBA trade rumors connecting the New York Knicks to Joel Embiid

Even if Harden plans to leave the 76ers, they can pursue a sign-and-trade with the Rockets to acquire some assets. While Philadelphia would still have limited trade chips at its disposal, the president of basketball operations Daryl Morey would at least be given a chance to demonstrate his plan to Embiid.

Related: Philadelphia 76ers rumors

If the 76ers’ ideas don’t materialize and it becomes clear they won’t be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference next season, then Embiid could pursue a trade. If he becomes available, the Knicks will be the overwhelming favorite to land him.

Related: Knicks could target Los Angeles Clippers star