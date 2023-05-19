Philadelphia 76ers rumors: Latest on James Harden, head coach search and more

Our Philadelphia 76ers rumors page is back up and running following a premature exit from the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Philadelphia finds itself at a crossroads after falling to the Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals. Head coach Doc Rivers is out after three seasons. The future of impending free agent James Harden is up in the air. Meanwhile, other teams are quietly paying attention to the situation involving reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid.

Instead of scouring the internet for one piece of information at a time, here's our Philadelphia 76ers rumors page with updates on a never-ending loop.

Update: May 19, 4:08 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers head coach search

Most recently, Philadelphia has been linked to former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. He was just recently fired by Toronto after a down 2022-23 season but would bring a championship pedigree with him. Philadelphia is vying with the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns for Nurse’s services.

It’s also being noted that the 76ers are interested in hiring longtime NBA head coach Mike D’Antoni. He served as the Houston Rockets’ head coach from 2016-20, working to turn James Harden into an MVP. Whether Philly’s interest in D’Antoni is an attempt to retain Harden once free agency starts remains to be seen.

Other candidates for the 76ers’ opening include former NBA head coaches Mike Budenholzer, Frank Vogel and Monty Williams as well as respected assistant coach Sam Cassell.

Philadelphia 76ers rumors: James Harden’s future

It’s already being reported that Harden will decline the $33.6 million option on his contract for next season. A recent report from Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer indicates that league executives believe Harden will return to the Houston Rockets during NBA free agency.

This could very well be bad news for a 76ers team that is already over the NBA salary cap. In short, they would not be able to find a competent replacement using the midlevel exception in free agency.

Philadelphia could very well look to work out a sign-and-trade with Houston. That would likely include bringing in wing Kevin Porter Jr. Whether he can be a No. 3 option behind Embiid and Tyrese Maxey remains to be seen. But we do expect front office head Daryl Morey to turn over every stone in order to remain in contention should Philadelphia lose Harden to Houston or another team.

Other teams keeping a close eye on Joel Embiid situation

Is the reigning NBA MVP unhappy with the 76ers? It’s too early to tell. What we do know is that the conference rival New York Knicks have been quietly keeping an eye on the situation should Embiid become the latest disgruntled star to request a trade.

Despite Embiid’s individual excellence, he has struggled leading Philadelphia to championship contention with a ton of different running mates. That includes Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons and the aforementioned Harden.

Joel Embiid stats (2022-23): 33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG, 55% shooting

Philadelphia would only entertain trade offers for Embiid if the team was willing to blow this thing up and start “the process” all over again. Still in his prime at 29 years old, the 76ers would receive an otherworldly amount of compensation for Embiid in a trade. However, we still view this possibility as an extreme unlikelihood.

Other Philadelphia 76ers rumors

We’ve read that forward Tobias Harris continues to be on the trade block. These rumors have existed for the better part of the past two calendar years. With only one more season remaining on his current five-year, $180 million contract, Harris could actually be a valuable asset to find a replacement for Harden should things come to that. Harris, 30, averaged 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds on 50% shooting this past season.

Bookmark this page for live Philadelphia 76ers rumors updates throughout the entire offseason and summer.