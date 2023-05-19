NBA insider believes New York Knicks could target Clippers All-Star this summer

A top NBA insider believes that a certain Los Angeles Clippers All-Star could be on the New York Knicks wishlist this summer.

In May, the New York Knicks season came to a frustrating end in a Game 6 semifinal loss to long-time rivals the Miami Heat. While Knicks fans may not have been thrilled with how their season ended, their 2022-2023 campaign had many positives and nice development steps forward.

Young players like Quentin Grimes, Miles McBride, and Immanuel Quickley solidified their place as key players in the rotation. Mitchell Robinson proved worthy of the four-year extension he was given in the offseason. Julius Randle recaptured his All-NBA form from two seasons ago. Jalen Brunson proved to be the best free agent signing of last summer, and the team ended their sad streak of first-round eliminations in the NBA playoffs.

Nevertheless, their second-round ouster proved they are still several parts away from being a legitimate title contender. In recent days, rumors have linked the New York Knicks to possible offseason pursuits of reigning MVP Joel Embiid and Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.

New York Knicks record (’22-’23): 47-35

On Friday, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer told Sportsnaut that the Knicks will likely look into both big men in the offseason, but he also suggested they could target an eight-time All-Star playing on the west coast.

“I think absolutely they are going to try and [make a big move this summer]. They’ll call Philly, they’ll call Minnesota, they’ll call LA about Paul George. I think the Knicks are going to call far and wide to try and see what their draft capital can acquire, and maybe a mix of certain players on the roster.” -Jake Fischer

Paul George is seen as a player that has lost a great deal of trade value after missing a notable amount of games for the Los Angeles Clippers over the last few seasons. The 33-year-old also has two years and over $93 million left on his contract.

Paul George stats (’22-’23): 23.8 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 5.1 APG, 1.5 SPG, 37% 3PT

However, for all the risk he could be, George would be an interesting fit for the New York Knicks and would bring the offensive punch they need from a swing position in the starting five.