Could the Seattle Seahawks cut and then re-sign Carlos Dunlap for the 2nd year in a row?

Despite being cut from the Seattle Seahawks two weeks ago, 12-year NFL veteran Carlos Dunlap could be re-signed by the team in a maneuver that mirrors a similar situation only a year ago.

On March 18, the Seahawks released the two-time Pro Bowler from the franchise and ended the team and player’s marriage, after acquiring him via trade from the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2020 season. The move was viewed at the time as a great addition to the team’s defense. Clearly, there has been a shift in the Seahawks’ direction during the 2022 offseason.

Could Carlos Dunlap be a cut and re-sign candidate again for Seattle Seahawks?

Dunlap was one of three major veteran departures in March. First, the team decided to trade their greatest quarterback in team history, Russell Wilson, to the Denver Broncos. A week later, they cut ties with arguably their best defensive player ever in Bobby Wagner. Who signed with the defending champion Los Angles Rams on Thursday.

Carlos Dunlap stats (2021): 35 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 14 QB hits

However, as the team continues to remodel its look for the upcoming season, the Seahawks front office has seemingly once again adjusted their view on Dunlap and look to be open to his return.

“We’re keeping the door open to bring him back because he’s a good pass rusher,” General Manager John Schneider told the Seattle Times this week.

By releasing Dunlap, the team saved over $5 million on their salary cap. However, that would only come if his release was designated as a post-June 1 roster move.

Dunlap wearing the Seahawks uniform this season is possible because the team did the same thing with the veteran linebacker in 2021. After no longer wanting to pay him under the terms he agreed to with the Bengals in 2018, they cut Dunlap and re-signed him to a two-year $13.6 million deal.

While it is more likely Dunlap ends up finding a new home in 2022, but the fact that this sort of arrangement has been worked out in the past makes a Dunlap to Seattle Part III far from impossible.