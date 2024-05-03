Caitlin Clark dazzles in WNBA preseason debut with Indiana Fever, loses on last-second shot

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

How did Caitlin Clark do in her WNBA preseason debut? Did the Iowa basketball star live up to the hype with the Indiana Fever?

Absolutely.

Caitlin Clark makes first WNBA shot

Caitlin Clark’s first WNBA bucket, while unofficial, was, as you guessed it, a 3-point shot.

Caitlin Clark gets started early with her FIRST 3-pointer of the preseason 🎯 pic.twitter.com/4O1z5cvNRj — NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2024

The 3-point shower reigned on for Clark, as the Indiana star hit another shot from distance after a quick crossover.

ANOTHER CAITLIN CLARK 3⃣!



Watch Caitlin Clark's preseason debut free on the WNBA App: 📲 https://t.co/GmVuX8x02i pic.twitter.com/gOQNpJIHY7 — NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2024

The silliness continued for Clark’s opponents, who could only watch in awe as their new Fever settled in.

Caitlin Clark loses the defense and sinks her THIRD 3-pointer in the 1Q 😱 pic.twitter.com/H19rcasrFv — NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2024

Clark already had 16 points by halftime, leading all other scorers by six points. She may be a rookie, but Clark wasn’t playing like it to start with.

Yet, she’d cool off in the second half, scoring just five more points. However, there was this deep bomb from 28-feet.

Caitlin Clark isn't lettin’ up ‼️



Another DEEP TRIPLE from beyond the arc



The @IndianaFever take the lead in the 4Q pic.twitter.com/4b451igQHT — WNBA (@WNBA) May 4, 2024

During the first two quarters, Clark drained 5-of-9 shots, but she took her foot off the gas in the third quarter, missing her only attempt, a 26-foot shot. She became more active in the fourth quarter but would sink just 1-of-5 attempts to end the night, shooting just 6-of-15 (40%) from the floor.

The Fever might have ended on a high note if Arike Ogunbowale hadn’t hit a cold-blooded game-winning shot from 26 feet.

ICE IN HER VEINS 🥶



19 PTS for Arike Ogunbowale as the @dallaswings takes the lead late in the 4Q



3 secs left on the game clock pic.twitter.com/MYKtuGJhVY — WNBA (@WNBA) May 4, 2024

While the end result may not have matched the energy in the first half in the Wings’ 79-76 win over the Fever, Clark provided a glimpse of the same magic millions of fans saw at Iowa.

If this is what Clark plans on doing when the regular season tips off, the Indiana Fever will be must-watch TV all season long, and we’d imagine a playoff appearance is in sight too.

