Buffalo Bills rookie reportedly quickly growing into a top target for QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills’ top draft pick in 2023 is reportedly making a strong impression on his superstar quarterback and is fast turning into a likely top option in the passing game in the new season.

Since Josh Allen took over the reins as the team’s starting quarterback in 2018, the Buffalo Bills offense has quickly grown into one of the best in the league. Of course, Allen’s ability to pass and run at an MVP level has been a huge part of that, but also the ascension of Stefon Diggs into being one of the best receivers in the sport has also had a huge influence.

However, beyond those two perennial Pro Bowlers, the Bills’ offense doesn’t have a lot more to hang their hat on. They need to get more out of their running game, and the unit also lacks a strong second option in the passing game. In the 2023 NFL Draft, the organization attempted to address that need by selecting tight end Dalton Kincaid in the opening round. And so far, that decision is looking like it may pay immediate dividends this season.

Buffalo Bills record (2022): 13-3

Earlier this week, The Athletic’s Buffalo Bills reporter Joe Buscaglia wrote about Kincaid’s impressive play in training camp and how he is quickly gaining “trust” with his quarterback in a short amount of time.

“Almost every day, Kincaid is making himself available through excellent route running and movement skills for his size, and then capitalizing with effortless receptions while turning up field looking for more,” wrote Buscaglia. “Allen has shown complete trust in Kincaid when on the field together.

“… Kincaid has done everything in his power this camp to earn plenty of playing time to begin the season, and should this momentum continue, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was at or near the lead in offensive snaps relative to the slot receivers.”

The Buffalo Bills writer added an interesting story from practice where Allen threw a pass under duress and linebacker Tyrel Dodson draped all over Kincaid. The throw was intentionally low and away but the rookie fought through contact, made the catch, and turned upfield for a large pick-up. “Allen immediately ran down the field and celebrated with Kincaid for the highlight-worthy play.”

Very good early signs for a potential stud No. 2 target for Allen in 2023. Kincaid was the first tight end drafted in April.

