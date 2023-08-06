Damar Hamlin reportedly fighting for spot on Buffalo Bills roster in 2023

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is one of the most unforgettable players from the 2022 NFL season. As he returns to the practice field and competes for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest on the field, Hamlin could face an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster.

Hamlin, age 25, had a hectic offseason. In addition to being medically cleared to resume his football career, Hamlin met with President Joe Biden to address defibrillator shortages and he later delivered a moving speech at the 2023 ESPYs.

Damar Hamlin stats (2022): 63 solo tackles, 6 TFLs, 1.5 sacks

Related: Damar Hamin, Tee Higgins hanging out months after collision

When Hamlin reported to the Bills’ training camp in July, he was welcomed back with a warm ovation from fans and overwhelming support from teammates. The third-year safety is now one of the most beloved players on Buffalo’s roster.

However, during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Peter King of NBC Sports suggested after attending Bills’ training camp that there’s a possibility that Hamlin is on the roster bubble this summer.

“I don’t expect him to get cut, I really don’t. But right now, he’s fighting for the fourth safety job in that camp. Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer and they signed Taylor Rapp from the Rams in free agency…Remember, Damar Hamlin played last year but only because of an injury to Micah Hyde. So, that’s what you have to look out for.” Peter King on the possibility of the Buffalo Bills cutting Damar Hamlin

Before his on-field cardiac arrest, Hamlin was playing a prominent role in Buffalo. According to Pro Football Focus, Hamlin played 845 total defensive snaps last season. Of those snaps, however, he only received 13 in the first two weeks of the season.

Buffalo’s depth chart now looks very different a year later. Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer are healthy, providing the Bills’ defense with their Pro Bowl tandem at safety for the first time since 2021. Behind the starting duo, Rapp is expected to play significant snaps as the third safety and a rotational defensive back.

Related: NFL defense rankings

Hamlin has recorded an interception in training camp and the Bills’ coaching staff has liked his transition back into action with the pads on for practices. Because of his emotional significance to the team and his popularity in the locker room and with the fans, Hamlin will likely still make the Bills’ 53-man roster. However, he also might not be on the field as much as we saw him in 2022.