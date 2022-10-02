Washington Commanders’ Brian Robinson could return in Week 5 after being shot twice in August

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. could be closing in on his NFL debut, making a full recovery after he was shot multiple times on Aug. 28.

The rookie running back was the standout at Commanders’ training camp this summer and the franchise expected him to play a prominent role in the offense. All of that changed in late August when Robinson was shot twice as the victim of an armed robbery.

Brian Robinson college stats (2021): 1,343 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns

While he was released from the hospital days after the shooting, the former Alabama Crimson Tide star needed time to recover. Washington placed him on the reserve/non-football injury list after he made the initial 53-man roster, ruling him out for the first four weeks of the NFL schedule.

Fortunately, he is making a smooth recovery. He participated in pre-game workouts in Week 3, flashing speed and the ability to both make cuts and run crisp routes. Following another week of rehabilitation, the rookie running back could now be on the verge of his NFL debut.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Washington is expected to activate Robinson off the non-football injury list next week. It will allow him to return to the practice field, opening the door for him to play in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.

As NFL.com describes, it’s the best-case scenario for Robinson and it could have been far worse. The two bullets narrowly avoided striking any major parts inside his knee, avoiding the bone, ligaments and tendons with any damage to those likely ending his season before it began.

Once he is cleared to play, Robinson should be eased into a prominent role. Washington’s coaching staff loved what he brought to the rushing attack and believes he can be their early-down ball carrier when he is fully healthy. It will mean a reduced role for Antonio Gibson, who likely will see his workload gradually decrease with more opportunities then coming as a pass-catcher and return specialist.

If Robinson returns in Week 6, strong performances would only strengthen his case as one of the best stories from the 2022 NFL season. Many rightfully feared for his long-term health and career after news broke that he was shot twice in August. Now, he is days away from taking the field and living out his dreams of playing in the NFL.