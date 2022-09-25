LOOK: Washington Commanders’ Brian Robinson runs routes during pre-game workout at FedEx Field

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been less than a month since Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times in the leg during an attempted carjacking. Prior to this preseason incident, the tailback appeared primed to overtake the starting role in the backfield away from third-year pro Antonio Gibson after he fought through ball security issues.

Robinson has since been working to come back from the unexpected derailment of his NFL debut, and even managed to leave the hospital just two days later. Still, the first-year-pro out of Alabama had to be placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list at the start of the year, which automatically knocks him out of the first four games of the season.

Now, ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Robinson could be seen on FedEx Field running routes prior to the game. He looks like a player ready to hit the field fairly soon. Robinson also had a big wrap around his right leg.

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr., who was shot twice during an armed robbery attempt less than a month ago, is out here running routes. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7wOHWeDaY3 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 25, 2022

Robinson will be first eligible to play in Week 5 at home against the Tennessee Titans. By all appearances, he’ll be ready to go by then. Even if Robinson does suit up right away, he’s unlikely to receive a full workload. We’ll likely still see Gibson split time with Robinson in the early going.

Gibson has taken 28 attempts for 86 rushing yards and a touchdown starting in Robinson’s absence. The only other halfback to receive any backfield carries is J.D. McKissic, who also has six rushing attempts for 17 yards. Clearly, Robinson’s NFL debut can’t come soon enough, as the Commanders’ rushing offense currently ranks seventh-worst heading into their Week 3 matchup against the Eagles.

