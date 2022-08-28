NFL player Brian Robinson shot multiple times during robbery attempt

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Washingtom Commanders rookie third-round pick Brian Robinson has been the talk of training camp and the preseason as he surpasses Antonio Gibson as the team’s starter.

Unfortuntely, Robinson is in the news for other reasons following Washington’s preseason finale. And it is all sorts of scary.

According to multiple media reports, the rookie from Alabama was shot multiple times in a carjacking attempt. According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, Robinson’s condition is not considered life-threatening.

There’s no further information available as it relates to Robinson and his current condition. All we know is that he was shot multiple times and is considered to be in stable condition.

Brian Robinson was the 98th overall pick of the Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft after starring for Nick Saban with the Crimson Tide from 2017-21. He was considered the odds-on favorites to earn the RB1 job in Washington after some major struggles from star running back Antonio Gibson.

Update on Brian Robinson shooting and condition

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson’s condition is considered stable at this point. We have some more information on this story courtesy of Washington D.C. Police Communications Director Dustin Metzger.

“We responded to the 1000 Block H St Ne in DC where we located an adult male suffering from two gun shot wounds. It appears he was a victim of an attempted robbery or a carjacking.’ Statement on Brian Robinson shooting

Metzger went on to add that Robinson was shot in the lower extremities and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. A firearm was also found at the scene of the shooting. The official also noted that two black males with shoulder length dreads wearing dark clothing are considered suspects in the shooting.

Robinson, 23, is a native of Alabama. He was a four-star recruit and committed to Bama immediately. This past season saw the stud young running back record 1,639 total yards and 16 touchdowns.

As noted above, this story will be updated as it develops. For now, we’re glad to hear that Robinson isn’t suffering life-threatening injuries.