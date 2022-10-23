Carolina Panthers reportedly turned down massive Brian Burns trade offer before NFL Week 7

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns is the most coveted player with the NFL trade deadline approaching and one team reportedly made a massive offer in an attempt to land the young star and make a push for the Super Bowl.

After firing head coach Matt Rhule, Carolina immediately was viewed as a seller around the league with a number of teams inquiring about different players on the roster. First, the Panthers shipped off disgruntled wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. A few days later, the franchise traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.

Related: Latest NFL trade rumors on Brian Burns, Elijah Moore

While general manager Scott Fitterer stead publicly on multiple occasions that he isn’t hosting a fire sale and the organization wants to keep its young talent, that hasn’t stopped numerous rival clubs from inquiring about certain names and even making offers.

Brian Burns stats (career): 61 quarterback hits, 32 tackles for loss, 29.5 sacks, six forced fumbles

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, one unidentified team offered the Panthers two future first-round picks in exchange for Burns. Immediately after the proposal was made, Carolina told the other team that it is not trading its best defensive player.

Carolina is in a race to the bottom of the NFL standings, battling in a competition for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After investments into Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield resulted in this becoming one of the worst teams in the NFL, the Panthers now want a top pick to secure either C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.

While the Panthers’ front office and owner David Tepper clearly view draft positioning and a high volume of picks as their primary objectives moving forward, it doesn’t mean the franchise will be selling off its best talent in a total teardown.

Related: Carolina Panthers’ Brian Burns generating massive trade interest

Impact of Carolina Panthers’ approach to NFL trade deadline on Brian Burns, D.J. Moore

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Schefter also reported that the Panthers told every team who calls that wide receiver DJ Moore, defensive tackle Derrick Brown and cornerback Jaycee Horn are staying past the trade deadline. While each of the players would net a massive return on their own, some exceeding what the 49ers traded for McCaffrey, Carolina is keeping its young core.

Related: Ideal Brian Burns trade landing spots

There’s a clear vision held in the Panthers’ organization, one that centers on using the upcoming NFL Draft to fill out the remaining holes on the roster. If Carolina hits on the right quarterback, it could take a massive leap forward next season. It’s also an enticing situation for the next head coach, presenting the opportunity to coach a high-end defense with an offense that boasts standouts on the offensive line and at wide receiver.

If everything goes well, the Panthers could become the best team in the NFC South as early as next season. Tom Brady, is expected to retire, wiping out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ contention window, and the New Orleans Saints don’t have their own 2023 first-round pick with their cap issues progressively getting worse each year.

Teams will keep inquiring with Carolina about its young stars, especially regarding Burns. However, the Panthers reportedly do plan to engage in contract negotiations with the 24-year-old pass rusher this offseason and he could land a deal that makes him one of the highest-paid NFL players. While Burns and Moore will stick around, linebacker Shaq Thompson and other veterans are strong candidates to be moved by the Nov. 1 deadline.