Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder retires after 8 NFL seasons

Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder is retiring after eight seasons, becoming the latest NFL player to walk away from football earlier than many expected.

Linder, selected with the 93rd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, became a starter for the Jaguars as a rookie in 2014. He played in 15 games at right guard, later transitioning to center in 2016.

The 30-year-old joins former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson, former Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle and Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet among the NFL players who retired this offseason. Doyle (31) and Marpet (28) both hung up their cleats while still playing at a high level.

Brandon Linder stats (PFF): 10 pressures allowed, 2 sacks allowed across 348 pass=block snaps

In a post on Instagram, the Jaguars’ 6-foot-6 lineman thanked the city, coaches, team and fans for all their support throughout his NFL career.

According to Spotrac, Linder earned $44.518 million across his career. He will forego a $9 million salary by retiring before the 2022 NFL season. He will remain in Jacksonville following his retirement.

“Eight years ago, you welcomed me like a family member and have continued to support me unconditionally. I have grown to love this city, where I have put down roots with my family, made lifelong friends, and cultivated my passion for the outdoors. After much reflection, I have realized that the man I currently aspire to be is no longer aligning with the person I must become to play this game. It is at this time that I have decided to close this chapter of my life and retire from the NFL.” Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder on decision to retire, via Instagram

With a new hole suddenly opened on the offensive line, the Jaguars must now find a reliable center either through free agency or in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.