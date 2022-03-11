LB Craig Robertson retires after nine seasons

Oct 28, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson (52) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran linebacker Craig Robertson announced his retirement Friday after playing in nine NFL seasons.

Robertson, 34, who did not play in 2021, spent four seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2012-15) and five with the New Orleans Saints (2016-20).

“There are a lot of people that I want to thank for the support throughout my career, first and foremost my own family and my family with the New Orleans Saints,” Robertson said in a Saints’ news release. “The five years we spent in New Orleans were truly special. Credit to that goes not only to the culture that the entire organization has and to the teammates in the locker room, but also to a fan base that was tremendous to me and my family throughout our time here.”

Undrafted out of North Texas, he registered 579 tackles (31 for losses), nine sacks, nine fumble recoveries and 10 interceptions in 136 games (65 starts).

–Field Level Media