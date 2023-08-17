Baltimore Ravens sign Super Bowl winner after injury to star player

The Baltimore Ravens are scrambling to find experience at cornerback after Marlon Humphrey suffered a foot injury. The Pro Bowl cornerback is slated to undergo surgery, and there’s no timetable for his return to action.

According to this note from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Baltimore has signed cornerback Ronald Darby to a one-year contract worth up to $3.2 million.

Darby, 29, was arguably the best cornerback remaining on the NFL free agent market this summer. A Super Bowl winner during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Darby has recorded 90 passes defended and eight interceptions since entering the league back in 2015.

This past season saw the former second-round pick from Florida State yield a mere 38.9% completion and 69.9 QB rating when targeted as a member of the Denver Broncos. Though, he played in only five games due to a torn ACL. Hence, why he’s still on the free-agent market.

Baltimore Ravens add depth at cornerback

After letting Pro Bowler Marcus Peters leave in free agency, Baltimore signed Rock Ya-Sin to start opposite Humphrey. He’s also been battling injuries through the summer months. While signing Darby doesn’t represent a replacement for Humphrey, he adds experience to what is a greenish cornerback group.

Outside of Ya-Sin and Humphrey, only Brandon Stephens has starting experience out on the boundary with the Ravens. Once Humphrey is able to return to injury, the Darby signing will create more depth for Baltimore.

This is no small thing with the rest of the Ravens’ defense pretty much set. That includes what promises to be a studly safety duo of Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton.