Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey to miss significant time with serious foot injury

The Baltimore Ravens will be without star cornerback Marlon Humphrey for at least the first week of the NFL regular season due to a serious foot injury.

There is a great deal of positive energy and hope surrounding the Baltimore Ravens as they head into their 2023 campaign. Superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson is healthy and happy after landing a massive contract extension in the offseason, and an influx of young and veteran talent has bolstered a very solid roster. Unfortunately, that roster took a big hit on Wednesday.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners!

NFL Media league insider Mike Garafolo was the first to report that “Pro Bowl CB Marlon Humphrey is expected to miss time with an injury that may require a medical procedure and his status for the start of the season is now up in the air.”

Baltimore Ravens will lose Marlon Humphrey for at least the next month

Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Marlon Humphrey stats (2022): 71 tackles, 3 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries

However, following that initial report, fellow NFL Media reporter Ian Rapoport revealed that the one-time All-Pro’s injury will require “surgery today, sources say.” And that the “hope is he’s back in a little over a month. So, out for the first couple of games.”

Humphrey’s injury is a major hit to a Baltimore Ravens defense that is ranked in the top 10 of our latest NFL defense rankings. The bright side in the difficult news is that it happened during the summer and there are still a few weeks before the team opens the season on Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans.

After only playing in 12 games last season, Humphrey had a big bounceback year in 2022. As he racked up 71 tackles, a career-best tying three interceptions, and Pro Bowl honors for the third time.