MLB scouts think 4 top Baltimore Orioles prospects could start for majority of teams now

The Baltimore Orioles are one of the best teams in baseball and holding firm in the latest MLB power rankings in late April. Not only is Baltimore’s major-league team performing well, but many around the game believe the top Orioles prospects could make an impact for most MLB teams right now.

Heading into the 2024 season, Baltimore was rated as having one of the best farm systems in baseball. The Orioles top prospects helped the team rank No. 1 in The Athletic’s MLB farm system rankings and the club’s farm system was also rated by MLB.com as the best in baseball.

Even after promoting top prospect Jackson Holliday in late April, Baltimore is flush with talent in the minor leagues. Many of the best Orioles prospects are playing for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides, leading one of the best lineups in the minor leagues.

While Baltimore is still keeping some of its top prospects at Triple-A Norfolk, many talent evaluators around the league believe the young players aren’t just MLB-ready but could be making an impact for a surprising number of teams right now.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, many MLB scouts believe the Orioles’ farm system is so loaded that four of their everyday players at the Triple-A level could play for “virtually any other team” in the majors today.

Those prospects are outfielders Heston Kjerstad and Kyle Stowers, corner infielder Coby Mayo and infielder Connor Norby.

Orioles top prospects stats

While all four hitters are dominating at the Triple-A level, at-bats simply aren’t available right now. Entering MLB games today, the Orioles lineup produced the second-highest slugging percentage (.453), the seventh-highest batting average (.257) and the seventh-most runs scored (108). Simply put, the Orioles are flush with talent and depth. Expect Baltimore to take advantage of it either when injuries strike or when a top player becomes available at the MLB trade deadline in July.