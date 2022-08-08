NFL insider says Baker Mayfield on track to be Carolina Panthers starter, already commanding locker room

While the Carolina Panthers are not expected to announce who their starting quarterback will be for a couple of weeks, unsurprisingly, Baker Mayfield seems on track to get the job in 2022.

Mayfield’s future home was one of the most notable and long-lasting storylines of the NFL offseason. Even with big-ticket addition Deshaun Watson expected to be suspended for quite a few games, it was just a matter of time before the former top overall pick would be shipped off.

Despite rumors of the Seattle Seahawks being a potential trade partner, and suggestions that Mayfield was not interested in being a Panther, Carolina always seemed the logical destination for the one-time Heisman Trophy winner. They had the cap space available to take on part of his contract and there was an obvious need at QB after last year’s starter Sam Darnold was a resounding disappointment following his acquisition from the New York Jets.

The public spin from the Panthers’ front office and coaching staff has been that Mayfield and Darnold will be allowed to compete for the role throughout the preseason. As well as the proclamation last week that a decision on the job isn’t likely until after at least the second game of the preseason.

Baker Mayfield has lead in Carolina Panthers’ quarterback competition

Well, a Monday report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggests the starting QB job is Mayfield’s, barring some atrocious play in the next couple of weeks. Since there is more upside in his overall game and he has already taken on a leadership role in the locker room.

Baker Mayfield contract: one-year, $4.85 million ($10.5 million paid by Browns)

“Baker Mayfield does have the inside track to the starting quarterback job. Now, it is a competition. They are essentially splitting reps and that is probably going to be the case through the preseason games. But this is very clear, based on the kind of understanding he has of this offense, on the kind of plays he can make, the kind of command he’s already getting inside this locker room, it certainly does seem like it is Baker Mayfield’s job to win. As it should be, [since] they just traded for him.” ian rapoport on Panthers QB competition

Considering the fact that Darnold’s disappointed in two NFL stops, it would have taken a career renaissance for him to be a serious contender to start at QB in 2022. While Mayfield is not signed beyond this season, he was always likely to be the odds-on favorite to start as long as he played to his normal level. One that, while not overly impressive, is still far better than Darnold.