Atlanta Falcons mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

The Atlanta Falcons are trying to walk a tight rope between playoff contention and getting younger under head coach Arthur Smith.

Obviously, this starts at the all-important quarterback position with Matt Ryan. He’s apparently headed back to Atlanta for a 15th season. Meanwhile, young tight end Kyle Pitts figures as one of the faces of the organization after earning a trip to the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

Heading into the 2022 offseason, there’s a lot of holes for general manager Terry Fontenot to fill. Atlanta posted a 7-10 record in his first season in that role. It needs help at running back, offensive line, defensive line and in the defensive secondary.

Before we dive into our Falcons mock draft, let’s examine the picks they hold — including that valuable top-10 selection.

Related: Sportsnaut’s 2022 NFL mock draft

2022 Atlanta Falcons draft picks

1st round: 8th overall

8th overall 2nd round: 43rd and 58th overall

43rd and 58th overall 3rd round: 74th overall

74th overall 4th round: 106th overall

106th overall 5th round: 136th overall

136th overall 6th round: 171st overall

Atlanta Falcons mock draft: Forging ahead with rebuild

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

As noted above, it’s all about walking that tight rope between contending and getting younger. This could lead to Atlanta ultimately selecting Ryan’s heir-apparent in the top-10.

Meanwhile, the Falcons will likely have to address the skill positions with a major hole at running back and given the fact that Calvin Ridley will likely be traded this offseason. The good news? Trading this wide receiver could net Atlanta more draft capital moving forward.

Related: Ranking 2022 NFL Draft QB prospects

1st round, 8th overall: Kenny Pickett, quarterback, Pittsburgh

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Considered by most to be the top quarterback in a relatively weak draft at this position, Atlanta would be doing cartwheels if Pickett fell to the eighth pick. Typically, a team would have to trade up from this selection to land a potential franchise quarterback. That might still be the case here.

Kenny Pickett college stats (2021): 67% completion, 4,319 yards, 42 TD, 7 INT

As you can see, Pickett had a breakout senior season for Pittsburgh. He was among the nation’s best quarterbacks and earned ACC Player of the Year honors. At 6-foot-3, he has the frame to hold up in the NFL. Pickett also boasts above-average arm strength and pretty decent accuracy.

While there’s going to be some growing pains here, Atlanta would have Pickett sit behind Ryan for a season or two before he’s ready. It’s all about the Falcons preparing for a future without Matty Ice — whenever that might be.

Related: Full look at Atlanta Falcons 2022 opponents

2nd round, 43rd overall: Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta recorded an NFL-low 18 sacks a season ago under defensive coordinator Dean Pees. Dante Fowler Jr. (4.5 sacks) led the team, but he was just released for salary cap purposes. Outside of that, not a single member of the Falcons recorded more than two sacks. That’s just pathetic.

Enter into the equation Mr. Jackson. Throughout his three years with the Trojans, Jackson registered 25 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. He was a consistent threat in the offensive backfield and can play multiple positions in Pees’ scheme-friendly system. Need and value in Atlanta with the first of its two second-round selections.

2nd round 58th pick: Kenneth Walker, running back, Michigan State

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Acquired from the Tennessee Titans in the Julio Jones blockbuster last offseason, the Atlanta Falcons go skill-position with this selection. To say that running back is a need would be an understatement. Cordarrelle Patterson led the team with 618 rushing yards a season ago. He’s slated to become a free agent and will likely move on. Youngster Qadree Ollison just hasn’t panned out after Atlanta made him a fifth-round pick back in 2019.

This Doak Walker Award winner would change the dynamics big time in Atlanta’s backfield. This past season for Michigan State, the 210-pound Walker recorded 1,646 yards and 18 touchowns at a clip of 6.2 yards per rush.

Walker has a tremendous build that sets up well at the NFL level. He has tremendous power and an ability to get out on the edge and into the second level. Simply put, you don’t produce at this level without being talented. If this were to happen, Arthur Smith might end up with his own version of Derrick Henry in Atlanta.

Related: Sportsnaut’s off-season NFL power rankings

3rd round, 74th pick: Cam Taylor-Britt, safety, Nebraska

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor-Britt displayed flashes of brilliance in the Cornhuskers’ defensive backfield last season. Playing outside at cornerback, he boasts tremendous man coverage skills and has great vision — particularly when keeping his eyes on the quarterback in the backfield.

Most have Taylor-Britt lining up at this position at the professional level. However, we envision him more as a single-high free safety with a tremendous amount of range. This is also an area of weakness for a Falcons team that yielded 31 passing touchdowns against 12 interceptions a season ago.

4th round, 106th pick: John Metchie, wide receiver, Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Metchie is an interesting case study in that he suffered a torn ACL his last season with the Crimson Tide. If that had not happened, the 6-foot receiver likely would have been a first-round pick. He dominated to the tune of 96 catches for 1,142 yards before going down to injury.

Already boasting a pro-ready route tree, Metchie projects more to the slot than the outside in the NFL. He’d be a perfect fit in that role with stud tight end Kyle Pitts. Acquiring this type of talent in Round 4 would also be an absolute steal for Atlanta.

Filling out the Atlanta Falcons draft class

5th round, 136th overall: Abraham Lucas, offensive tackle, Washington State

6th round, 171st overall: Jack Jones, cornerback, Arizona State

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors