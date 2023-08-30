Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco facing 3rd allegation of relationship with a minor

Tampa Bay Rays star outfielder Wander Franco remains away from the team after being placed on administrative leave by MLB back on Aug. 22.

MLB is investigating allegations that Franco had an inappropriate relationship with multiple underage girls. Meanwhile, authorities in his native Dominican Republic are also investigating the allegations.

We now have more information on this courtesy of ESPN’s Jeff Passan who indicates that a special prosecutor in the DR is investigating yet another allegation that Franco had a relationship with a minor. According to the report, the third girl has not yet spoken to authorities in the Dominican Republic.

“Prosecutors from the division, which investigates crimes committed against children, hope to speak with Franco in the coming weeks, sources told ESPN. In the D.R., the age of consent is 18. Anyone over 18 who engages in a sexual relationship with someone younger than 18 can be charged criminally,” report on latest allegation against Wander Franco.

Franco is currently still being paid as MLB investigates the allegations into the star outfielder. But a report from Tampa Bay Times Rays reporter Marc Topkin recently indicated that the organization is distancing itself from the 22-year-old outfielder.

“Signs of Wander Franco are disappearing at [Tropicana Field]. The banner of him on the rotunda was replaced by Yandy Diaz, the elevator wrap is now [Pete] Fairbanks. Sign at Ferg’s across the street also down,” Topkin reported.

Back in November of 2021, Franco signed a record-breaking 11-year, $182 million contract extension with the Rays. It came after he had appeared in just 70 games with the big-league club.

Wander Franco stats (2023): .281 average, 17 HR, 58 RBI, .819 OPS

Franco was in the midst of his best season for a World Series contending Rays squad before being placed on administrative leave. It remains to be seen what is going to happen moving forward. But it’s highly unlikely that he’ll be suiting up for Tampa Bay at any point moving forward this season.