Wander Franco reportedly under investigation for allegation of inappropriate relationship with a second underage girl

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is reportedly under investigation for a second allegation of an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl in the Dominican Republic.

Franco, age 22, was placed on the restricted list Monday by the Rays. Tampa Bay’s decision came after MLB announced it was launching an investigation into social media posts accusing him of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.

Wander Franco stats: .281/.344/.475, .819 OPS, 58 RBI, 30 stolen bases, 23 home runs

Related: MLB games today

Diario Libre, a top newspaper in the Dominican Republic, reported a second complaint filed in July by a 17-year-old girl. The newspaper made it clear that the complaint filed was on behalf of a different teenager than the one Franco was previously accused of being in an inappropriate relationship with.

Ángel Dario Tejeda Febal, a prosecutor in the Dominican Republic, told the Associated Press that Franco is being investigated by The National Agency for Boys, Girls, Adolescents and Family and Gender Violence Unit

Wander Franco contract: $2 million salary in 2023, signed to 11-year, $182 million contract

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Rays are still paying Franco his salary during his stint on the restricted list. MLB teams are not required to pay players while they’re under investigation on the restricted list. The inquiry s being overseen by Judge Olga Diná Llaverias, who specializes in child abuse cases.

Prosecutors are still gathering evidence on the case with the probe in its early stages. Fabal told the AP that the has had no contact with Major League Baseball executives or officials in the United States. Fabal said there is a possibility of some “necessary information” being announced next week that wouldn’t hinder an ongoing investigation.

Franco, selected to the 2023 MLB All-Star game, was previously the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball. A few months after making his MLB debut, Tampa Bay signed him to an 11-year contract extension worth $182 million in November 2021.

In Franco’s absence, Osleivis Basabe has filled in at shortstop for the Rays. The 22-year-old infielder made his MLB debut on Sunday and has since gone 2-for-14 in four starts.