MLB investigating Wander Franco social media posts

Wander Franco is currently under investigation by the MLB after social media posts involving the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop went viral on Sunday. The Rays played the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, losing 9-2, but Franco was not in the lineup, despite it being Wander Franco Snapback Hat giveaway day for kids 14 and under.

The team officially states it was a normal rest day for the 22-year-old Dominican native. While Franco was in the team dugout earlier in the game, spectators saw him leave the dugout sometime around the fifth inning without returning.

Here is the team’s official statement acknowledging the ongoing investigation.

“During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco,” the team said in a statement two hours after Sunday’s 9-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. “We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.” Tampa Bay Rays’ team statement on Wander Franco investigation

The Rays now head to San Francisco for a three-game series against the Giants. Now that Franco has had a day of rest, just his eighth game off all year, the expectation would be for the young shortstop to return to the lineup on Monday under typical circumstances. Not to mention, of Franco’s eight games missed, two were due to suspension for “not being the best teammate,” according to Rays manager Kevin Cash.

While Franco’s under investigation, the Rays insist his exclusion from the lineup was a regularly-scheduled rest day.