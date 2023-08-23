New report offers a worrisome outlook on future of Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Wander Franco

The Tampa Bay Rays took some bold steps on Tuesday that do not bode well for Wander Franco’s future with the franchise going forward.

The Tampa Bay Rays have been one of the best stories in baseball in 2023. While the surprising Baltimore Orioles are the best team in MLB and the American League East this season, the Rays have been near the top of the MLB standings for much of the year. They have been a force on offense and have gotten very strong performances from pitchers Shane McClanahan and Zach Eflin this season.

However, the roster took a massive hit last week when the organization placed 2023 All-Star Wander Franco on the restricted list. The decision came after it was revealed on social media that he allegedly engaged in an improper relationship with a minor.

On Tuesday, MLB also took an official stance on the situation as they placed him on administrative leave pending an investigation by the league and authorities in Franco’s native Dominican Republic. While he isn’t suspended, still being paid and accumulating service time while away, there are serious doubts about his availability for the rest of the season and questions about what his perception around the sports world could be after the pair of investigations come to a conclusion.

Tampa Bay Rays remove images of Wander Franco at stadium

There is very little information that has been made public about the situation. But it likely is not good based on what looked to be an attempt by the Tampa Bay Rays to distance themselves from the 22-year-old star on Tuesday night.

Before their 12-4 win over the Colorado Rockies last night, Tampa Bay Times Rays reporter Marc Topkin revealed that “Signs of Wander Franco are disappearing at [Tropicana Field]. The banner of him on the rotunda was replaced by Yandy Diaz, the elevator wrap is now [Pete] Fairbanks. Sign at Ferg’s across the street also down.”

Topkin did note that Wander Franco’s locker in the clubhouse still remains, but the organization’s decision to remove things that would make fans think of one of the team’s top stars while at the ballpark is a very bad sign for his outlook with the organization in the near future.