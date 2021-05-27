Alabama Football Schedule and 2021 season predictions

Alabama football schedule and predictions takeaways:

Alabama faces the Miami Hurricanes in Week 1 of the college football season.

The team’s bye is Week 9, and is set between SEC home matchups vs. Tennessee and LSU (Oct. 23 and Nov. 6).

Sportsnaut predicts the Crimson Tide will end the regular season with a perfect 13-0 record.

Over the past decade of college football, the Alabama Crimson Tide have played in the national championship game seven times and won five of them.

As the reigning College Football Playoff champs once again, what does Nick Saban’s powerhouse program have in store for 2021? Let’s take a closer look at Alabama’s football schedule and project how the Tide will roll in each game.

Alabama football schedule predictions, roster outlook

Let’s take a look at the team’s complete 2021 schedule and make predictions for each game.

Apr 17, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; White quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles for a first down after moving away from Crimson linebacker Christopher Allen (4) during the Alabama A-Day game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama football roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Crimson Tide starting these key players:

QB – Bryce Young

RB – Brian Robinson Jr., Jase McClellan

WR – John Metchie III, Javon Baker, Slade Bolden

TE – Jahleel Billingsley, Major Tennison

The big headliner here is quarterback Bryce Young. As a true freshman, Young was widely expected to stride into Tuscaloosa and be Tua Tagovailoa’s successor right away. Mac Jones had other ideas, and not only beat out Young, but set the FBS record for completion percentage at 77.4%.

Young has a huge couple of acts to follow at the controls of Alabama’s offense. He’s also transitioning to a new offensive coordinator in Bill O’Brien. But make no mistake, the dual-threat dynamo has all the tools to be a star in his first full season under center.

Week 1 – vs. Miami Hurricanes

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Sept. 4 3:30 PM ABC

There’s reason to wonder whether or not Miami quarterback D’Eriq King will be ready to roll after suffering a knee injury in the Hurricanes’ bowl game. It’s not the easiest of opponents to return to face, so even the most optimistic of forecasts here for King still means Miami will fall short against the Crimson Tide.

Week 1 prediction: Alabama 41, Miami 28

Week 2 – vs. Mercer Bears

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Sept. 11 4:00 PM SEC Network

This is the classic non-conference cupcake opponent Alabama routinely schedules to fluff up its scoring margin and add another tally to the win column. It’s not even worth dignifying with a lengthy blurb. Mercer has a zero-point-zero percent chance of winning, much less keeping this competitive.

Week 2 prediction: Alabama 63, Mercer 7

Week 3 – @ Florida Gators

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Sept. 18 3:30 PM CBS

One of the biggest X-factors at the quarterback position entering the 2021 college football season is Florida’s Emory Jones. Stuck in a situational rushing role in Gainesville, Jones finally has the chance to take the reins for Dan Mullens’ offense. He’s a dual-threat QB who can give Alabama fits on defense, but the Tide should win the battle in the trenches decisively enough to triumph on the road.

Week 3 prediction: Alabama 35, Florida 24

Week 4 – vs. Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Sept. 25 TBD TBD

Unless Golden Eagles running back Frank Gore Jr. transforms into a prime NFL-level version of his father and just blasts through Alabama’s defense, Southern Mississippi has little chance of even making this a legitimate contest. The visitors just don’t have the man power to stop the Crimson Tide’s downhill rushing attack, much less their skill position talent.

Week 4 prediction: Alabama 51, Southern Mississippi 14

Week 5 – vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Oct. 2 TBD TBD

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral threw for 365 yards and two scores to keep the Rebels within striking distance of Alabama when the two teams met in 2020. Corral also had two starts where he threw a combined 11 interceptions. So, which Corral will Ole Miss get on this occasion? Probably not a young man capable of playing mistake-free, winning football in Tuscaloosa.

Week 5 prediction: Alabama 34, Ole Miss 20

Week 6 – @ Texas A&M Aggies

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Oct. 9 TBD TBD

Losing four-year starter Kellen Mond to the NFL is a big blow for Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher and his offense. Haynes King is probably going to take over under center for Texas A&M, but the bigger story here is whether the Aggies’ o-line can block up well enough for dynamic tailback Isaiah Spiller to get loose. Chances are, they can’t, but Spiller should help keep the hosts close for at least a half.

Week 6 prediction: Alabama 41, Texas A&M 24

Week 7 – @ Mississippi State Bulldogs

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Oct. 16 TBD TBD

It’ll be a lot of fun to see such a wild-card, pass-happy coach in Mississippi State’s Mike Leach go up against such a hard-line traditionalist in Nick Saban. The clash of philosophies will be fascinating, yet unless the Bulldogs spark an improbable turnaround from last year’s 4-7 mark, it’s probably going to be a blowout in Alabama’s favor.

Week 7 prediction: Alabama 49, Mississippi State 21

Week 8 – vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Oct. 23 TBD TBD

The Volunteers have struggled to stabilize their proud program, cycling through loads of head coaches and not finding much success with anyone. Josh Heupel will be the latest to take a crack at the gig in 2021, and he’s bound to struggle as he tries to establish himself at Tennessee when facing a Crimson Tide team that’s just so much more talented.

Week 8 prediction: Alabama 56, Tennessee 17

Week 9 BYE

Week 10 – vs. LSU Tigers

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Nov. 6 TBD TBD

What really makes LSU dangerous is the fact that cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. can lock down an entire half of the field. That’ll limit what Alabama can do on offense, and should lead to an excellent game in which the Crimson Tide prevail thanks largely to home-field advantage.

Week 10 prediction: Alabama 27, LSU 23

Week 11 – vs. New Mexico State Aggies

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Nov. 13 TBD TBD

What a nice reprieve from the brutal SEC slate. Well, the conference schedule is much more of a tougher road to trek for any team not named Alabama, whose chances of losing hinge on a collection of blue-chip players all underachieving in spectacular fashion. Anyway, this is essentially a bye week for the Tide, or an exhibition scrimmage that just happens to count for yet another win.

Week 11 prediction: Alabama 70, New Mexico State 0

Week 12 – vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Nov. 20 TBD TBD

Before a rivalry showdown with Auburn in the regular-season finale, the Crimson Tide get to feast on another likely cupcake opponent and will pick up an SEC win in the process. Arkansas didn’t come close to beating Alabama in 2020, losing 52-3. We’ll give the Razorbacks a little more credit this time around, but it won’t be a much better result.

Week 12 prediction: Alabama 42, Arkansas 7

Nov 28, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) eludes the tackle of Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the Iron Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 – @ Auburn Tigers

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Nov. 27 TBD TBD

The Iron Bowl is often anticlimactic and goes the Tide’s way. However, it’s an odd-numbered year, and for whatever it’s worth, in both 2017 and 2019, Auburn came out on top in huge upset victories to keep this rivalry extremely relevant. Unfortunately for Tigers fans, that trend will come to an end in 2021 as Alabama rolls in its regular-season finale.

Week 13 prediction: Alabama 34, Auburn 16

Alabama Crimson Tide record prediction: 13-0