No. 2 Alabama uses ground game to beat No. 20 Arkansas

Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 206 yards, most of which came on two long touchdown runs, to help the Alabama Crimson Tide to a 49-26 victory over the host Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night in Fayetteville, Ark.

The ground game helped Alabama survive the shoulder injury to star quarterback Bryce Young, who did not return after leaving in the second quarter.

No. 2 Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC) hung on for its 15th consecutive win over the Razorbacks (3-2, 1-2).

Gibbs’ touchdown runs of 72 and 76 yards in the fourth quarter helped the Crimson Tide pull away after No. 20 Arkansas had cut their advantage to 28-23 with 19 seconds remaining in the third.

Freshman Jalen Milroe took over for Young and made the momentum-swinging play on Alabama’s second offensive snap of the fourth quarter. On third and 15 from their own 20, Milroe scrambled and broke loose downfield for a 77-yard run to the Arkansas 3. Two plays later, Jase McClellan scored to put Alabama ahead 35-23.

Milroe completed 4 of 9 passes for 65 yards and threw one touchdown pass and no interceptions.

Young, last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, hurt himself with 10:47 left in the second quarter when he landed awkwardly on his right side while running toward the far sideline. Young remained in the game and threw a pass on the next play, but then pointed to his right shoulder as team trainers met him on the Alabama sideline.

Young completed 7 of 13 passes for 173 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and also ran for an 8-yard score.

Raheim Sanders led the Razorbacks with 101 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries while KJ Jefferson completed 13 of 24 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown.

After Alabama’s advantage was cut to 28-14, Arkansas kicker Jake Bates kicked and recovered an onside kick leading to a field goal.

On the next drive, another key special teams play went Arkansas’ way. A long snap on an Alabama punt hit Henry To’o To’o and rolled away from punter James Burnip who covered it up at the Tide 3-yard line. Jefferson scored on the next play to cut Alabama’s lead to 28-23, but was stuffed on the ensuing two-point conversion.

–Field Level Media