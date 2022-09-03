Bryce Young, Alabama begin season by crushing Utah State

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young took over where he left off last season, throwing for five touchdowns and rushing for another in less than three quarters to lead top-ranked Alabama to a 55-0 dismantling of Utah State in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday.

Young, who went 18-for-28 passing for 195 yards, threw two touchdowns to Jermaine Burton, who finished with five receptions for 35 yards in his first game with the Crimson Tide (1-0).

Burton transferred from Georgia, where he was a key receiver during the Bulldogs’ run to the national title in January.

Young, who also rushed for a career- and team-high 100 yards and a touchdown on five carries, threw two touchdown passes to Traeshon Holden (five catches, team-high 70 yards) and another to Jase McClellelan, who also caught a scoring pass from back-up quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Alabama outgained the Aggies (1-1) 559-136 and held Utah State to just seven first downs, 23 fewer than the Crimson Tide.

Alabama jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first 12 minutes.

After Will Reichard opened the scoring with a 45-yard field goal 5:04 into the game, Young threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Burton and a 9-yarder to Holden on the Crimson Tide’s next two possessions.

Young threw his third touchdown pass of the night early in the second quarter, when his 2-yard strike to Burton capped an 11-play, 82-yard drive for a 24-0 lead.

Alabama found the end zone again a little more than two minutes later when Holden caught a 14-yard touchdown pass for a 31-0 lead with 10:14 left in the half.

Reichard extended the advantage to 34-0 with a 33-yard field goal with about three minutes left in the second quarter.

Young tossed his fifth touchdown pass of the half when he hit McClellan with an 8-yard strike for a 41-0 lead with 15 seconds left before halftime.

Young pushed the lead to 48-0 when he scored on a 4-yard run with 13:38 left in the third quarter.

Milroe replaced Young on the next possession and threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to McClellan for a 55-0 lead with 10:18 left in the third.

Jahmyr Gibbs, who transferred from Georgia Tech during the offseason, rushed for 93 yards on nine carries, while Milroe went 8-for-10 passing for 76 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

