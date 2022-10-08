No. 1 Alabama staves off Texas A&M, 24-20

Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Starting in relief of injured quarterback Bryce Young, freshman Jalen Milroe threw three touchdown passes and No. 1 Alabama needed a late defensive stand to edge visiting Texas A&M 24-20 on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) avenged a loss to the Aggies (3-3, 1-2) last season, which at the time knocked Alabama from the No. 1 ranking.

Alabama’s Jordan Battle appeared to seal the game for the Crimson Tide when he intercepted a pass into the end zone by Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King with three seconds left. But Alabama was penalized for defensive holding, giving the Aggies one last chance from the Tide’s 2-yard line.

But King overthrew Evan Stewart in the corner of the end zone with Terrion Arnold in coverage as time expired.

King completed 25 of 46 passes for 253 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while Stewart caught eight passes for 106 yards to lead Texas A&M.

Alabama, however, gave the Aggies every chance to become only the third team to beat Alabama back-to-back during Nick Saban’s tenure as Crimson Tide coach.

A&M has not defeated Alabama at Tuscaloosa since 2012 and the Tide remained undefeated in the Saban-era in October.

The Tide turned the ball over four times, including three lost fumbles.

The Aggies were still within a touchdown of tying the game in the fourth quarter after typically accurate Alabama kicker Will Reichard missed two consecutive field goals. Reichard did, however, make a 50-yarder with 12 seconds left in the first half to put the Tide ahead for good.

Texas A&M drove into the red zone to Alabama’s 19-yard line before its drive stalled late in the fourth. Aggies kicker Randy Bond cut the deficit to 24-20 with 3:32 left after connecting on a 45-yard field goal.

With Young sitting out after injuring his right shoulder in last week’s win over Arkansas, Milroe ran for 83 yards on 17 carries and completed 12 of 19 passes for 111 yards, with one interception.

But Alabama’s running game once again propelled its offense.

Jahmyr Gibbs led the way with 154 yards on 21 carries as Alabama totaled 288 yards rushing overall.

–Field Level Media