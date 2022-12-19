Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers throws absolutely atrocious INT

Two-time reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is not going to win that award for a third consecutive time.

Rodgers and his Packers entered Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams at 5-8 and looking to avoid pretty much being eliminated from playoff contention.

Despite taking on an injury-plagued Rams team that had lost six of seven heading in, things did not start too swimmingly for Rodgers and Co.

With Green Bay up 3-0 late in the first quarter, Rodgers threw a brutal interception into the hands of Rams safety Taylor Rapp. Whether it was miscommunication on the part of the future Hall of Famer and wide receiver Allen Lazard remains to be seen. But it was ugly.

It sure looks like that ball simply sailed on Rodgers. It’s just the continuation of the most-accurate quarterback in modern NFL history struggling with accuracy as he deals with injuries in 2022.

This represented Rodgers’ 10th interception of the season and his sixth pick since Week 9. To put that into perspective, the 10-time Pro Bowler threw a combined 15 interceptions on 2,223 pass attempts from 2018-21.

Aaron Rodgers’ future in Green Bay remains firmly up in the air. A loss to the Rams at home Monday night would add another layer to that. Missing out on the playoffs would also lead to widespread speculation that he could either request a trade from the Packers or retire altogether.