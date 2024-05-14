Bronny James has interesting take about wanting to play with his father in the NBA

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Former USC Trojans guard Bronny James is taking part in the NBA Draft Combine this week. It comes amid further speculation that LeBron James’ oldest son will forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter the 2024 NBA Draft.

James has impressed some during the combine. But experts around the basketball world don’t view him as anywhere near an elite prospect.

Despite this, there is first-round chatter surrounding James due to his likeness and how popular his dad is around the sports world.

It has led to widespread speculation about Bronny teaming up with the father on the Lakers or another team to open his NBA career. About that? He doesn’t seem too concerned over the possibility. At the very least, it’s not a major goal for the youngster.

Bronny James on teaming up with his father: ‘I don’t think about it much’

“No, never. My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself, and get to the NBA, which is everyone’s end goal that’s here. I never thought about just playing with my dad, but of course he’s brought it up a couple of times. But yeah, I don’t think about it much.” Bronny James on if it’s his dream to team up with his father, via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype

It’s interesting in that LeBron James had talked a lot about teaming up with his soon over the years. It’s been a very public thing.

That changed a bit recently with NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that James would prefer the Lakers use their first-round pick to collect win-now players/assets.

“The idea of them playing together is not a priority. It’s not foremost in Lebron James’ mind,” Wojnarowski said. “Rich Paul’s goal in the pre-draft process for Bronny James is to see if there is the right developmental system, a place that can take a player like Bronny James who went five months without playing after his heart episode; if he does go in the draft he very likely will spend next year in the G-League.”

Bronny James stats (with USC): 4.8 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.1 APG, 37% shooting

The No. 17 recruit in the Class of 2023, Bronny struggled as a freshman for USC. It came after he suffered a cardiac arrest last year.

While the younger James has been fully cleared, he’s nowhere near ready to make an impact at the NBA level.

As for LeBron, he will likely opt out of his contract and hit NBA free agency this summer. All signs point to the all-time great returning to Los Angeles. Though, there are scenarios in play that suggest he could land elsewhere.