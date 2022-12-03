NFL executives believe Aaron Rodgers was the top target for Denver Broncos, not Russell Wilson

We’re almost a year through the first season of the Russell Wilson experience with the Denver Broncos. Expected to be at least a five-year partnership after the organization signed the quarterback to a $242 million contract, it’s not hard to wonder if the franchise already has regrets over their blockbuster trade this past offseason.

Expected to be immediate Super Bowl contenders, we haven’t seen any offensive performances that would lead anyone to believe the Broncos are anywhere near sniffing a Lombardi Trophy.

The same goes for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, who aimed to become the first NFL player since Brett Favre to win MVP three seasons in a row. Yet, like Wilson, we haven’t seen any evidence of Rodgers being among the NFL’s best QBs this season.

While it’s easy now to look back and highlight why both the Broncos and Packers are struggling after making such wholesale changes over the offseason, some insiders are reminding us of another reason why the Broncos may be struggling more than anyone anticipated.

Related: Denver Broncos admit Russell Wilson isn’t promo-worthy with Week 13 preview

Denver Broncos had Aaron Rodgers > Russell Wilson

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It’s easy to say now, after witnessing just how bad Wilson has been with the Broncos, leading the league’s lowest-scoring offense through 12 Weeks, but some NFL executives were trying to warn us all along.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, several execs around the league still believe Denver’s top decision-makers preferred Rodgers over Wilson.

In fact, Fowler’s reporting took it a step further, with one unnamed NFC executive stating his belief that the Broncos messed up by trading for Wilson instead.

“Aaron Rodgers, I could understand giving up that sort of package, but not Russell. Denver didn’t have any familiarity with the player or his fit in the system, and he’s declining as an aging, smaller quarterback.” Unnamed NFC executive commenting on Denver’s decision to trade for Russell Wilson

While this is certainly fascinating, it’s not like the Broncos had their choice between the two and chose Wilson over Rodgers. The Packers seemingly weren’t willing to deal their franchise QB, whereas Pete Carroll and Co. were ready to move on from theirs.

Another unnamed NFL executive, this one from the AFC, argued: “many teams would have made the same trade, at the time.”

In other words, while we’ve seen the decision blow up in Denver’s face, let’s not act like several other organizations weren’t prepared to make the same mistake. Only maybe we would have witnessed much different results.

It only makes sense for the Broncos to have their preference for Rodgers, as head coach Nathaniel Hackett spent three seasons coordinating the offense, working side-by-side with the Super Bowl-winning QB in Green Bay. There was no such connection with Wilson other than the fact that he’s made nine Pro Bowls, leading the Broncos to believe he could continue his stellar play in a new atmosphere.

It’s always much easier to discuss details in hindsight, but then again, maybe we all should have been more prepared for Denver’s downfall in 2022. Yet, with Rodgers struggling in Green Bay, there’s always the chance at a do-over this upcoming offseason.

Related: NFL QB Rankings: Trevor Lawrence’s clutch performance lands Jacksonville QB in top 15