NFL insider provides insight on Aaron Rodgers’ future with Green Bay Packers

The 2022 NFL season could be described as nothing short of a massive disappointment for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. While the team many projected to contend for a Super Bowl isn’t quite eliminated from the NFL playoff picture entering Week 13, many are focused on 2023.

Rodgers, coming off consecutive NFL MVP campaigns, is in the midst of one of the worst seasons in his Hall of Fame career. Meanwhile, Green Bay is on track to have a top-10 pick for the first time since the 2009 NFL Draft.

Aaron Rodgers stats (2022): 64.8% completion rate, 92,9 QB rating, 21-9 TD-INT, 2,682 pass yards, 6.8 yards per attempt

With Rodgers seemingly in decline and Green Bay’s roster lacking the necessary pieces to be a serious contender, discussions of a rebuild have begun. With growing calls for Jordan Love to take over as the Packers’ starting quarterback to close out the regular season, there is speculation about Rodgers’ future.

Amid the swirling NFL rumors, one of the top insiders has now detailed why Green Bay likely won’t be making a change at quarterback next season.

On NFL Network’s The Insiders show, Ian Rapoport explained why he firmly believes Rodgers will return as the Packers’ starting quarterback in 2023.

“I don’t believe, unless I’m crazy, I don’t believe there’s a conversation about 2023. My understanding when Aaron Rodgers signed this massive contract, which basically guarantees him $150 million over the next three years, is that this was a two- or three-year commitment. It was not described to me as a one-year commitment…This was described to me as a two-year commitment, so I believe he’ll be the quarterback next year.” Ian Rapoport on Aaron Rodgers’ future with Green Bay Packers

As the top NFL insider notes, Rodgers is playing through multiple injuries this season. Already dealing with an avulsion fracture, the back-to-back NFL MVP is now starting in Week 12 despite a painful rib issue.

While Green Bay and its franchise quarterback have fallen well short of expectations this season, it entered 2022 with an unproven and developing receiving corps. Romeo Doubs showed flashes before his injury and now Christian Watson is emerging as a playmaker.

The 2023 NFL salary cap will also play a significant role in this. Rodgers carries a $31.6 million cap number next season and either trading or releasing him would leave a significant dead cap. With Love still an unknown, there’s too much risk for Green Bay to effectively give up on the 2023 season by trading Rodgers.

Green Bay will face difficult decisions next offseason, primarily involving Elgton Jenkins, Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari and Adrian Amos. However, it’s becoming clear that Rodgers will remain the Packers’ starting quarterback in 2023 as long as he still wants to play.