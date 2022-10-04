Fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball already receiving $2 million offers

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

That was quick. Less than an hour after catching Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Corey Youmans is already preparing to be a millionaire.

The Texas Rangers fan was seen being taken away by security to get the ball authenticated mere minutes after he became a part of Major League Baseball history.

#Rangers Security whisked away a Dallas man by the name of Corey Youmans who caught Judge’s 62nd home run ball.

#62 pic.twitter.com/lP7jequjIJ — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) October 5, 2022

When asked what he’s going to do with the ball, Youmans responded “Good question, I haven’t thought about it.” Well, you might want to soon. The man has already reportedly received offers of $2 million for the ball.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge blasted his 62nd homer of the 2022 season Tuesday against the Rangers. In the process, he broke the American League record previously set by fellow Yankees great Roger Maris. The record had stood since all the way back in 1961.

Related: Solving the Roberto Clemente bat mystery

Aaron Judge and the most-expensive MLB baseballs ever sold

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Initial offers of $2 million will likely lead to Mr. Youmans getting the largest pay out ever should he decide to go that route. The individual who caught Albert Pujols’ 700th homer ball last month is expected to receive between $500,000 and $1 million. Though, that’s nowhere close to the record.

Mark McGwire, 70th HR ball: $3 million

Babe Ruth, 1933 All-Star Game HR ball: $805,000

Barry Bonds, No. 756 HR ball: $752,000

Hank Aaron, No. 755 HR ball $650,000

It’s safe to say that this will shatter the all-time record, much like Aaron Judge did in the American League with his bomb on Tuesday evening.

Then again, Youmans could opt to work something out with Judge and/or the Baseball Hall of Fame rather than cashing in what would be a life-changing check.