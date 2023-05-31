2023 Memorial Tournament: TV schedule, predictions, tee times and more

The PGA Tour’s designated events return this week for the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

This is the first designated event since the PGA Championship a couple of weeks ago. Last week, Emiliano Grillo outlasted Adam Schenk after two playoff holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas for his first PGA Tour victory in eight years. Trailing one shot behind Grillo and Schenk were World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Harry Hall, who tied for third at -7.

Muirfield Village, which is a par-72 course, measuring 7,533 yards, was designed by Jack Nicklaus and Desmond Muirhead in the mid-1970s. Dating back to 1976, the course is known for firm greens, thick rough, and one of the game’s best players of all time being able to challenge the field for professionals and amateurs alike.

The only healthy scratch from the players who made the 2022 Player Impact Program (PIP) is World No. 6 Max Homa, who is attending his sister’s wedding.

What channel is the Memorial Tournament 2023 on?

The Memorial Tournament will mostly be televised on CBS and the Golf Channel.

In addition to CBS and the Golf Channel, the Memorial Tournament will also be broadcasted on ESPN+ and Peacock. PGA Tour Live for the marquee and feature groups can be exclusively found on ESPN+ for all four days of the tournament, in addition to the featured holes at 4, 12, 15, and 16.

The Memorial Tournament will also be on the airwaves of Sirius XM.

2023 Memorial Tournament television schedule

Below you can find a rundown of the specific coverage for the Memorial throughout each day of the event.

Round Date Time (ET) TV 1 Thursday, June 1 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Golf Channel 2 Friday, June 2 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Golf Channel 3 Saturday, June 3 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Golf Channel

CBS 4 Sunday, June 4 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Golf Channel

CBS

Thursday, June 1 (Round 1)

ESPN+: 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Peacock: 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.ET

Sirius XM: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Friday, June 2 (Round 2)

ESPN+: 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Peacock: 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Sirius XM: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 3 (Round 3)

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Peacock: 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

Sirius XM: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 4 (Round 4)

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Peacock: 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

Sirius XM: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

How much are tickets for the Memorial Tournament?

Online tickets for the Memorial Tournament have ended. However, fans can buy a Weekly Patron Badge on-site at the Main Entrance Gate, 6th Tee entrances, the Golf Shop in the Bridge Park district, and at Memorial Patron Will Call located at 6085 Memorial Drive. There are multiple private hospitality and club tickets available on the property.

In addition, four complimentary tickets will also be available to all active duty, military reserve, Ohio National Guard, military retirees, veterans, military spouses (including immediate family) as well as active and retired first responders, spouses, and immediate family only on Salute to Service Day on May 31.

Also, children 18 and under are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Payout for the 2023 Memorial Tournament

The total purse for the Memorial Tournament is set at $20 million and the winner will receive $3.6 million. In addition, the winner will receive 550 points towards the FedEx Cup standings.

Who are some of the top golfers in the Memorial Tournament field?

Except for Homa, all of the PGA Tour’s top healthy players are in the field, including the game’s top five players in the Official World Golf Ranking. All five players –Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele – are all in different featured group pairings.

Last year, Billy Horschel, who earned a spot on Team USA’s President’s Cup team last fall, won the Memorial Tournament with a score of 13-under par and by four shots over Aaron Wise. Cantlay tied for third and Homa tied for fifth with Will Zalatoris and Daniel Berger. Both Zalatoris and Berger are currently rehabbing back injuries. Berger, who is further on in the rehab process, is set to compete in a U.S. Open qualifying event on Monday.

There are only a dozen events remaining before the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs in August. Not only are players trying to win The Tour Championship in late August, but PGA Tour players are trying to get inside the top 50, which will gain access to next year’s designated events with elevated purses, like this week.

5 top contenders to win 2023 Memorial Tournament trophy

Jon Rahm

Despite barely making the cut at the PGA Championship two weeks ago, Jon Rahm enters this week looking to heat up at Nicklaus’ course, a place that he loves and has some success. The four-time winner this season won this event in 2020 and placed 10th last year.

Rahm is still at the top spot of the FedEx Cup Standings and leads the PGA Tour in scoring average, and birdie average, while being second in strokes gained: total and third in strokes gained: tee to green. The Arizona State alum is also third in greens in regulation percentage.

Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele enters this week with five top 10s in his last six events. Schauffele also came within three shots of making a sixth consecutive top 10 at the PGA Championship, his latest start. In total, Schauffele has eight top 10s this season, which is tied for second with Rahm and Homa and only trails Scheffler.

The key for Schauffele is his driving. Despite being the fifth-best player in the world, he ranks 119th this season in driving accuracy percentage and 47th in strokes gained: off the tee. If the San Diego State alum can get his driver going, he is a player that can be in contention at the top by the end of the week.

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay, who won this event in 2019 and 2021, comes into this event as the all-time earnings leader at Muirfield Village. Cantlay has not missed a cut at the Memorial Tournament in six starts as he also has a third and fourth-place finish to his two victories.

Since missing his lone cut of the season at the WM Phoenix Open in February, Cantlay has recorded six 10s in a dozen events with no finish worse than 21st. Furthermore, Cantlay’s caddie, Joe Lacava has a history of winning with 31 PGA Tour wins under his belt to boost Cantlay even more this week.

Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland has found some success this season, giving him the motivation to get back to the top. Hovland finished third at The PLAYERS Championship in March, seventh at the Masters, and second at the PGA Championship, three of the biggest tournaments on the schedule so far.

Outside of those three events, the Memorial Tournament is probably one of the biggest tournaments, to date, and Hovland can find his way to the top of the leaderboard with another solid performance.

Scottie Scheffler

This season, Scottie Scheffler continues to show that he can be in contention week in and week out. Seven of Scheffler’s 11 top-10s this season have come in his last eight events, including an 11th-place finish at the RBC Heritage, one week after the Masters. Since then, Scheffler has placed fifth, second, and third, respectively.

If Scheffler wins and Rahm fails to make a cut, Scheffler would only be two points behind Rahm with about three months left in the season-long race for the FedEx Cup. Scheffler leads the PGA Tour in strokes gained: total, tee to green, off the tee, and greens in regulation.

Memorial Tournament pairings

All times ET; (a) is amateur; MG: Marquee Group, FG: Featured Group