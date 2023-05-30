LIV Golf sets U.S. attendance record at D.C. event

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf announced the league set an attendance record for United States-based events at LIV Golf D.C. over the weekend.

While LIV did not provide exact attendance figures, the league said that more than 60 percent of ticket sales came from week-of-tournament sales. Saturday’s second round had a higher walk-up crowd than expected, contributing to a beer shortage on Saturday at Trump National Golf Club D.C., according to multiple reports.

According to the league, around 10 percent of the ticket tales were from active-duty military or veteran service members along with children 12 and under, who receive complementary admission.

LIV Golf D.C. was the league’s seventh of 14 scheduled in its second season, and the three-day event eclipsed the previous U.S. attendance record set in Tulsa, Okla., earlier this month. The crowd for Sunday’s final round was around 14,000 by one organizer estimate, which was more than double what local and state law enforcement anticipated, according to Front Office Sports.

–Field Level Media