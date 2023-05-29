Top amateur Ludvig Aberg earns PGA Tour card via college route

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ludvig Aberg of Sweden earned his PGA Tour card Monday night by finishing the college golf season No. 1 in the PGA Tour University rankings.

The Texas Tech senior is also the No. 1 player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

The PGA Tour University program was announced in 2020 as a way for the top collegiate players to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour, the main feeder tour below the PGA Tour. For the first time this season, the PGA Tour announced it would give the No. 1 player in the University rankings full PGA Tour status for the remainder of the season and all of the following season, bypassing Q-School for one year.

Only college seniors appear in the PGA Tour University rankings, as they accrue points based on their finishes in college, amateur and professional tournaments.

Aberg won the Big 12 individual championship for the second straight season before competing in the NCAA Division I championship this week.

According to reports, Aberg will make his professional debut at the RBC Canadian Open June 8-11.

Florida’s Fred Biondi won the NCAA individual championship by one stroke, which earned him an exemption into the 2024 Masters.

–Field Level Media