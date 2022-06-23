2022 NBA Draft tracker: Grading each pick and trade

2022 NBA Draft tracker: Check out this page throughout the annuel event in Brooklyn Thursday evening. We’ll update each pick as they come in with grades for every selection and trade made in the first round.

Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith are considered the top-two prospects in the draft. Former formr Duke star Paolo Banchero isn’t too far behind as the third-best prospect according to most experts.

As for the teams, the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder will kick things off with the Thunder boasting a second lottery pick after another down season. Below, check out our NBA Draft tracker with grades, analysis and a lot more.

1. Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero, forward, Duke

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

In what has to be considered one of the biggest surprises atop the NBA Draft in some time, the Magic have gone with this former Duke standout at No. 1 overall. Jabari Smith was the odds-on favorite in the months leading up to the draft. That changed mere minutes before Orlando was on the clock.

This isn’t necessarily a bad selection. The 6-foot-10 Banchero displayed flashes of brilliance en route to leading Duke to the Final 4 as a freshman. The Washington native averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He also shot 48% from the field and looked darn smooth in his mid-range game. This pick adds to a core group that includes 2021 lottery selections Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner in Orlando.

Orlando Magic NBA Draft grade: A-

2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren, forward/center, Gonzaga

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

From an overall skill standpoint, the dude can be an absolute force out of the gate. He averaged 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds on 61% shooting as a freshman. That included a 39% mark from distance. You don’t see that type of ability to stretch the court from someone Holmgren’s size.

This type of performance made Holmgren a generational-type product leading up to the draft and OKC pounced big time. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey now have another young running mate — one that’s styling. This is a great young core three.

Oklahoma City Thunder draft grade: A+

3. Houston Rockets: Jabari Smith, forward, Auburn

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

At 6-foot-10, it’s pretty sensational that Smith can shoot so well from the outside. In today’s NBA, that’s a point of emphasis for teams. That is to say, bigs who can stretch the floor.

Jabari Smith stats (2021-22): 16.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 2.0 APG, 43% shooting, 42% three-point

Houston now adds another core piece to go with 2021 lottery pick Jalen Green as the team looks to expedite its rebuild. As the No. 1 player on our big board, Smith was a home run of a selection.

Houston Rockets draft grade: A+

4. Sacramento Kings: Keegan Murray, forward, Iowa

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

We had Murray heading to Sacramento in our final mock draft. That’s primarily due to rumors coming out of California’s capital city that he would be the selection. It’s also important to note that the Kings have two starting guards and Jaden Ivey didn’t necessarily want to head to the organization.

Keegan Murray stats (2021-22): 23.5 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 55% shooting, 40% three-point

How good was Murray this past season? He dropped north of 20 points in all but 10 of his 35 games. Sure a bad performance in a loss to Richmond in the NCAA Tournament leaves a bad taste in his mouth. However, this is a tad of a reach.

Sacramento Kings draft grade: C+

5. Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey, guard, Purdue

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

This could not have worked out better for Detroit. There was even talk that Detroit might look up to the fourth pick and select this two-way guard. Instead, he falls on the team’s lap with the fifth pick and will team up with 2021 No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham to form an elite young backcourt.

Electric. Quick. These are two things that came to define Ivey’s two-year career with the Boilermakers. It showed during his sophomore season with the South Bend native averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Detroit Pistons draft grade: A+

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Lakers)

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Clippers)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

Related: Top-50 prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft

NBA Draft tracker: Non-lottery picks

15. Charlotte Hornets (from Pelicans)

16. Atlanta Hawks

17. Houston Rockets (from Nets)

18. Chicago Bulls

19. Minnesota Timberwolves

20. San Antonio Spurs (from Raptors)

21. Denver Nuggets

22. Memphis Grizzlies (from Jazz)

23. Philadelphia 76ers

24. Milwaukee Bucks

25. San Antonio Spurs (from Celtics)

26. Houston Rockets (from Mavericks)

27. Miami Heat

28. Golden State Warriors

29. Memphis Grizzlies

30. Denver Nuggets (from Thunder)