2022 NBA Draft tracker: Grading each pick and trade

2022 NBA Draft tracker: Check out this page throughout the annuel event in Brooklyn Thursday evening. We’ll update each pick as they come in with grades for every selection and trade made in the first round.
Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith are considered the top-two prospects in the draft. Former formr Duke star Paolo Banchero isn’t too far behind as the third-best prospect according to most experts.
As for the teams, the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder will kick things off with the Thunder boasting a second lottery pick after another down season. Below, check out our NBA Draft tracker with grades, analysis and a lot more.
1. Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero, forward, Duke
In what has to be considered one of the biggest surprises atop the NBA Draft in some time, the Magic have gone with this former Duke standout at No. 1 overall. Jabari Smith was the odds-on favorite in the months leading up to the draft. That changed mere minutes before Orlando was on the clock.
This isn’t necessarily a bad selection. The 6-foot-10 Banchero displayed flashes of brilliance en route to leading Duke to the Final 4 as a freshman. The Washington native averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He also shot 48% from the field and looked darn smooth in his mid-range game. This pick adds to a core group that includes 2021 lottery selections Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner in Orlando.
- Orlando Magic NBA Draft grade: A-
2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren, forward/center, Gonzaga
From an overall skill standpoint, the dude can be an absolute force out of the gate. He averaged 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds on 61% shooting as a freshman. That included a 39% mark from distance. You don’t see that type of ability to stretch the court from someone Holmgren’s size.
This type of performance made Holmgren a generational-type product leading up to the draft and OKC pounced big time. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey now have another young running mate — one that’s styling. This is a great young core three.
- Oklahoma City Thunder draft grade: A+
3. Houston Rockets: Jabari Smith, forward, Auburn
At 6-foot-10, it’s pretty sensational that Smith can shoot so well from the outside. In today’s NBA, that’s a point of emphasis for teams. That is to say, bigs who can stretch the floor.
Jabari Smith stats (2021-22): 16.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 2.0 APG, 43% shooting, 42% three-point
Houston now adds another core piece to go with 2021 lottery pick Jalen Green as the team looks to expedite its rebuild. As the No. 1 player on our big board, Smith was a home run of a selection.
- Houston Rockets draft grade: A+
4. Sacramento Kings: Keegan Murray, forward, Iowa
We had Murray heading to Sacramento in our final mock draft. That’s primarily due to rumors coming out of California’s capital city that he would be the selection. It’s also important to note that the Kings have two starting guards and Jaden Ivey didn’t necessarily want to head to the organization.
Keegan Murray stats (2021-22): 23.5 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 55% shooting, 40% three-point
How good was Murray this past season? He dropped north of 20 points in all but 10 of his 35 games. Sure a bad performance in a loss to Richmond in the NCAA Tournament leaves a bad taste in his mouth. However, this is a tad of a reach.
- Sacramento Kings draft grade: C+
5. Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey, guard, Purdue
This could not have worked out better for Detroit. There was even talk that Detroit might look up to the fourth pick and select this two-way guard. Instead, he falls on the team’s lap with the fifth pick and will team up with 2021 No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham to form an elite young backcourt.
Electric. Quick. These are two things that came to define Ivey’s two-year career with the Boilermakers. It showed during his sophomore season with the South Bend native averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
- Detroit Pistons draft grade: A+
6. Indiana Pacers
7. Portland Trail Blazers
8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Lakers)
9. San Antonio Spurs
10. Washington Wizards
11. New York Knicks
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Clippers)
13. Charlotte Hornets
14. Cleveland Cavaliers
Related: Top-50 prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft