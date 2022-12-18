10 best players left in MLB free agency, including Michael Conforto

While all of the big-name stars in MLB free agency are officially off the market, there are still quite a few players left that could end up being serious impact players for a plethora of playoff and World Series contenders.

A couple of weeks ago, stars like Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander, and Carlos Correa were a few of many All-Stars still available to the highest bidder on the open market. However, that has quickly changed and the market for influential talent has shrunk significantly since.

Yet, despite the record-setting spending over the last three weeks, many clubs did not make splashes in MLB free agency, and others still have holes to fill or positions to upgrade. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the 10 best players still up for grabs on the MLB free agent market.

Trey Mancini

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Mancini was viewed as a major addition at the trade deadline by the eventual champion Houston Astros. However, the ‘Stros earned another World Series title this year in spite of Mancini being a major disappointment for them and hardly playing the postseason.

Nevertheless, the 30-year-old has a solid track record as a legit slugger in the league, having banged out 20 or more home runs in five of his six years in the MLB. For teams looking for some extra thump in the order or a DH upgrade, Mancini could be a major add in MLB free agency.

Michael Conforto

Veteran New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto won’t turn 30 until March and has viable prime years left on his career tires. He has shown flashes of his immense potential in the past and even earned All-Star honors in 2017. However, injuries have constantly dogged his career and he is coming off shoulder surgery that he chose to undergo instead of playing in 2022.

While there are long-term questions about Conforto staying healthy, he could be a valuable find on a one-year prove-it deal in MLB free agency.

Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi is a year removed from earning All-Star honors for the Red Sox in 2021, but beyond that, the 32-year-old is a proven and competent starting pitcher in the league. The biggest knock on Eovaldi heading into MLB free agency is his inconsistent health history, which makes any long-term deal a risk. A short-term pact would make the 11-year veteran a great addition to a contender and a real improvement to any other rotation in the league.

Jurickson Profar

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

At this juncture of MLB free agency, Jurickson Profar is arguably the best outfielder left on the market. The 29-year-old is in the middle of his prime and was a key part of a San Diego Padres squad that nearly reached the World Series. If given the at-bats, the nine-year veteran has shown he has pop, and his versatility in the field gives him a lot of unique value. A case could be made that Profar is in the midst of a notable career upward swing.

Jean Segura

At 32, Jean Segura is probably in the final years of his prime, but he still remains a super-solid middle infielder who was a part of a team that shocked the baseball world by reaching the World Series in 2022. The two-time All-Star has always had underrated power and is a proven stolen base threat in an era where that is a skill in decline. He is likely to come at an affordable rate and could be a steal in MLB free agency.

Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha has long been a solid starting pitcher in the league and is coming off of a career year in 2022 for the Boston Red Sox. The 10-year veteran went 11-2, with a 3.32 ERA and 1.115 WHIP. At 31, he still has prime years ahead of him and would certainly bolster any starting staff. Especially as a high-level talent at the back end of a contender’s rotations.

Aroldis Chapman

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Without a shadow of a doubt, Aroldis Chapman’s best days are behind him at 34 and with 13 years of wear and tear under his belt. However, there is no denying the man earned All-Star honors in three of the last five years. There is certainly risk in any signing, but relievers can be fickle and a bad season can often be followed by a good one. For a team looking to reach the playoffs and badly in need of a proven closer, Chapman would be a savvy risk in MLB free agency.

Craig Kimbrel

Speaking of closers, eight-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel is in a very similar boat to Chapman. He is past his prime and is also only a year removed from being in the All-Star game. Just like Chapman, Kimbrel is a worthwhile risk for a team on the rise looking for a solid closer.

Matt Carpenter

Heading into 2022, Matt Carpenter was done as a viable MLB player. However, after the Yankees took a flier on him, the three-time All-Star had a career renaissance. It could be argued his hot streak before getting injured was a flash-in-the-pan moment, but that, and his infield versatility, is reason enough to see if he still has another good season left in the tank.

Will Smith

MLB free agency is an important time to bolster the bullpen and there may be no better non-closer option left on the market than Will Smith. For a position where players can often be inconsistent, the 10-year veteran has always been a reliable arm on the various staffs he’s been on. In a 2022 season split between the Braves and Astros, Smith had a 3.97 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, and 65 Ks in 59 innings. Plus he earned 16 holds last season.