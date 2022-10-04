WATCH: Zion Williamson already doing his thing in first game since May of 2021

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson is actually on a basketball court doing basketball things Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls.

Appearing in his first game since May 4 of 2021, Williamson made his impact known immediately in New Orleans’ preseason opener in the Windy City. That included the former No. 1 pick blowing past Chicago forward Patrick Williams for one of his patented jams. It was a thing of beauty.

The freeze frame shows that Mt. Zion certainly has not lost his athleticism since the last time he played in an NBA-sanctioned game.

CLEAR THE RUNWAY pic.twitter.com/AgsEEm9gqw — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 5, 2022

Seen as a generational talent from Duke leading up to the 2019 NBA Draft, this is what people had become accustomed during Willamson’s days in Durham and early in his professional career.

However, injuries have impacted the 6-foot-6 big man. Williamson, 22, has played in a mere 85 games over the first three seasons of his career. He did not suit up at all in 2021-22 due to a knee injury. Despite this, the Pelicans inked their franchise cornerstone to a five-year, $231 million extension during the summer.

Zion Williamson confident heading into the 2022-23 season

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

When on the court, Williamson has proven himself to be among the most-skilled big men in the game. It’s all about remaining healthy and perfecting his conditioning program. He seems to be a new man with just a couple weeks to go before New Orleans’ regular season opener.

“I feel like I’m at my best right now. I feel like I’m moving faster, jumping higher. I feel great.” Zion Williamson during Pelicans media day

For New Orleans, the hope is that Williamson can remain healthy throughout the 2022-23 campaign. It has built up a contending roster with fellow stars C.J. McCollum and Brandon Ingram. Even if Williamson is able to play north of 65 games for the first time in his career, it would loom large in the Bayou.

Williamson put up five points on 2-of-3 shooting in the first quarter of New Orleans’ preseason opener. The team will open its regular season slate Oct. 19 against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.