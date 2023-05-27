The Chicago Bulls entered the season with expectations of competing for the Eastern Conference and making a run in the NBA playoffs. Instead, Chicago went 40-42 and now faces long-term questions about which direction the organization will go.

All-Star DeMar DeRozan has already surfaced in NBA trade rumors amid talks of a potential rebuild. Chicago has made the playoffs just once in the last six years and with their last playoff series victory coming in the 2015 postseason, there are doubts about the franchise’s viability as a contender next season.

However, DeRozan might not be the only star who could be traded. Already facing the possibility of Lonzo Ball not returning to the court, there’s a belief around the NBA that the Bulls could eventually part ways with Zach LaVine.

Zach LaVine contract: $40.064M salary (2023-’24), $43.03M salary (2024-’25), $45.99M salary (2025-’26), $48.967 million player option (2026-’27)

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago shared on the Bulls Talk Podcast that there is “quite a bit of skepticism” around the league regarding LaVine finishing his deal with the Bulls. Instead, a majority of people around the NBA think Chicago will eventually trade its young star.

Zach LaVine stats (2022-’23): 24.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 4.2 APG, 48.5% FG, .123 WS/48

The 6-foot-5 guard played relatively well this past season, averaging 2.6 three-pointers made per game and maintaining his averages of 20-plus assists, four-plus assists and four-plus rebounds for the fifth consecutive season.

Chicago does have some draft assets at its disposal, including a top-14 protected Portland Trail Blazers’ first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft along with its own 2024 first. However, the lack of depth on the roster and the lack of playoff success could ultimately push the Bulls to rebuild.

If LaVine becomes available, there would be immediate interest around the league. He’s under contract through the 2026 season and has a $49 million salary in 2027 could entice him to commit to whatever team acquired him for the 2026-’27 season.