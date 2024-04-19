Leading MLB insider reveals wild speculation that Yankees and Mets could swap Juan Soto and Pete Alonso this winter

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Heyman, a top MLB insider in the reporting game claimed that with Juan Soto’s future with the New York Yankees cloudy at the moment, if they lose him to the New York Mets the Pinstripes could retaliate by signing away a top Mets star.

Heading into the MLB games today, the fanbases for the Mets and Yankees are feeling pretty positive about their teams. The Yanks have a stacked roster and are currently the top team in the AL East, while the Mets have caught fire over the last week.

Juan Soto stats (2024): .352 AVG, .478 OBP, .577 SLG, 4 HR, 17 RBI, 12 R

Yet, despite the hope surrounding both squads for the season ahead, there are a couple of dark clouds hanging over the franchises when it comes to a pair of their prominent players. Both Juan Soto and Pete Alonso are in the final years of their rookie deals and will be looking to cash in this winter in MLB free agency.

While it would seem like a no-brainer for Soto to stay with the Yankees, especially if they win it all in October, all signs point to the three-time All-Star and his agent aiming to land him a record-breaking deal in the offseason. Furthermore, the Mets have been speculated as a top contender for his services since they have the richest owner in the sport, Steve Cohen.

If the Yankees were to shockingly lose Soto to the Mets, how would they fill that void in the lineup? Well, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman suggests the Yankees may be plotting to take a top star away from their in-city rivals in retaliation.

Is a wild unofficial trade between the Mets and Yankees on the horizon this winter?

“Is it possible slugging superstars Pete Alonso of the Mets and Juan Soto of the Yankees trade places this winter? Heyman wrote on Thursday. “While the most probable scenario has one or both star free agents staying put, the possibility of the mega-stars swapping teams shouldn’t be considered completely fanciful.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .261 AVG, .354 OBP, .551 SLG, 6 HR, 10 RBi, 16 R

“We’ve long heard the Mets may well go for Soto, especially if things don’t come together quickly with Alonso. And if the Mets do sign Soto, Alonso becomes the logical fallback option for the Yankees, especially since even team owner Steve Cohen probably won’t sign both in his 110 percent tax situation,” he added. “And under those circumstances, word is the Yankees would seriously consider Alonso.”

While it wouldn’t be an official trade, this scenario would deliver the most shocking Yankees and Mets swap in history, and it isn’t a completely outrageous and unrealistic outcome in the offseason.