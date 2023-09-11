New York Jets rookie Xavier Gipson walks it off with a 65-yard punt return for a TD

Xavier Gipson entered New York Jets training camp with an outside shot of earning a spot on the 53-man roster. He showed out big time in front of camera on “Hard Knocks” and impressed head coach Robert Saleh enough to break camp with the Jets.

During a night in which the Jets saw star quarterback Aaron Rodgers go down early due to injury, things were not going swimmingly for the home team against the Buffalo Bills.

Big plays from the likes of Garrett Wilson and Jordan Whitehead changed the dynamics big time. In the end, this one went to overtime with the score tied at 16. That’s when Gipson was tasked with returning a punt from Sam Martin of the Bills.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners !

Here’s the end result.

What a moment for Xavier Gipson in his first NFL game 🙌 @Gipson22X #BUFvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/FUQNhOFHkH — NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2023

Yes, that’s a 65-yard walk-off punt return for a touchdown from the rookie out of Stephen F. Austin. It’s only the third time in NFL history that an overtime game has ended in a punt return for a touchdown.

Xavier Gipson was a star of “Hard Knocks,” displaying play-making ability that ultimately led to him making the Jets’ roster.

One of the highlights of the show was then scene when Saleh told Gipson he made the team was pretty darn emotional, too. Check it out.

Jets fans everywhere are sure happy Xavier Gipson made the team 🤝pic.twitter.com/BsNpWFq4OE — NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2023

Monday night inside MetLife Stadium had a little bit of everything. Drama. Intrigue. An ugly-looking injury. A tribute to the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on its 22nd anniversary.

But in the end, it was a little-known man by the name of Xavier Gipson who stole the show.