New York Jets’ Garrett Wilson makes astonishing touchdown catch

Reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson finally gave New York Jets fans something to cheer about late in Monday’s season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

With the scene inside MetLife Stadium muted following the early-game injury Jets quarterbak Aaron Rodgers suffered, the home team found itself down 13-6 in the fourth quarter. After Jordan Whitehead picked off Josh Allen for a third time, that’s when Wilson made an electrifying play to tie the game up.

New York was facing third-and-goal from Buffalo’s three. Backup quarterback Zach Wilson seemingly launched an inaccurate pass to Wilson’s side of the field. Instead of it falling incomplete, Garrett Wilson made one of the best catches you’ll ever see.

Are you kidding us? How in the world did Wilson come down with that catch? The concentration. The hand-eye coordination. The athleticism. This is a play that would make Odell Beckham Jr. blush. It makes absolutely no sense. It’s otherworldly. One has to check to make sure we’re living in reality after seeing what Wilson did here.

Garrett Wilson stats (2022): 83 receptions, 1,103 yards, 4 TD

As you can see, Wilson was tremendous as a rookie last season despite less-than-stellar Jets quarterback play. He showed everyone on primetime television to conclude Week 1 that this was not a fluke. Just amazing stuff.