If Washington Commanders don’t like top QBs, how about Tom Brady?

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, Tom Brady admitted he’s “not opposed” to making an NFL comeback if the right situation arose. A few days later, betting odds surfaced, speculating on TB12’s next NFL team.

Even more recently, the 46-year-old used social media to share a video of himself running, showing he’s still remaining in good shape, or at least good enough for a veteran quarterback with a golden arm.

Tom Brady may be retired, but he still looks to be doing a lot of training. (📹 via Brady's Instagram) pic.twitter.com/lQ1dXYU62M — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) April 18, 2024

While Brady’s latest display of athleticism seems to be a ploy to promote the apparel company No Bull that recently paired with his own TB12 brand, what if he’s open to something greater?

Odds are, if there’s even a sliver of hope for Brady returning for a 24th NFL season, it would have to be for a team with a strong chance of winning a Super Bowl, and that’s always a very short list. The now-retired future Hall of Famer may not even consider a team until after training camp ends, or even possibly mid-season if an injury strikes a playoff-bound team.

Then again, we’re talking about Tom Brady. This isn’t his first rodeo. He understands the importance of learning the playbook like the back of his hand, building team chemistry, and getting on the same page with all his receivers. If he were to come back, he’d have to be all in, from the very start.

Of the teams still seeking a franchise quarterback ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders may be the strongest fit. Here’s why.

Related: 2024 NFL mock draft: 6 QBs in Round 1 with Raiders, Vikings and Broncos trades

Washington Commanders already have a receiving corps Tom Brady can win with

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

While the Minnesota Vikings may have the best supporting cast offensively, their quarterback depth chart has seemingly everything but their young developmental prospect in place. It’s hard to see them adding Tom Brady to a roster that already features Sam Darnold, a high-end backup they like in Nick Mullens, plus 2023 fifth-round pick Jaren Hall, but it’s much easier to see why they’d want to pair a top prospect in the mix instead of another aging veteran past his prime.

But the Commanders aren’t in the Vikings’ cleats. They have already tipped their hand by parting with their young QB Sam Howell and have opted to replace him with Marcus Mariota and Jeff Driskel to add to Jake Fromm. None of these are long-term options. Naturally, adding a young quarterback in the first round makes the most sense in Washington, but what if they can do both?

Pairing Brady with a young prospect like Drake Maye could be an ideal way to help the ‘raw’ North Carolina QB develop into a high-end starting-caliber solution. For Maye, as much as he’d hate to sit and wait to begin his career, who better to learn from than the greatest quarterback of all time?

The Commanders do have a strong supporting cast of pass-catchers, led by Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, and boasting six picks in the top 100 selections gives them plenty of opportunities to add more. It’s a better starting point than many other teams can offer.

What if the Commanders aren’t sold on the top prospects in this year’s class? Or what if something crazy occurs, like Jayden Daniels trying to avoid being drafted by Washington after their odd pre-draft workout involved three other quarterback prospects?

Washington might feel compelled to spring for Door No. 2. If that nets them a seven-time Super Bowl champion, it’s not a bad consolation prize while the front office searches for a long-term solution.

Related: After Shaky Visit in DC, is Jayden Daniels Trying to Force His Way to Vikings?

Mike Florio floats idea of Brady to Commanders

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The irony of suggesting Tom Brady should join forces with Dan Quinn, the head coach in charge of the famous Atlanta Falcons’ 28-3 Super Bowl collapse, isn’t lost on us. The way we see it, Brady owes Quinn a ring at this point, and now is his chance to deliver the goods.

But we’re not the only ones suddenly banging this drum.

Recently, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk also ran with the idea of Brady coming out of retirement for the right fit, and the Commanders were one of the teams the NFL insider mentioned.

“Brady, I believe, wants the phone to run before or right after the draft. He mentioned the Raiders and Patriots. Other quarterback-needy teams could be interested, too, depending on what happens next week. The Broncos, the Vikings, even the Commanders could decide to roll the dice with Brady for a year. Regardless, Brady is making sure teams know he’s available. It will be interesting to see whether anyone calls.” PFT’s Mike Florio on potential Tom Brady NFL comeback

Maybe the idea of Brady returning to the NFL isn’t as crazy as it sounds. It sure would be fun.