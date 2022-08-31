Washington Commanders hope for Brian Robinson’s return later in the season

Former Alabama star Brian Robinson was slated to be RB1 for the Washington Commanders as a rookie this season. Then, the unimaginable happened. Robinson was the victim of an attempted robbery and car jacking while driving around Washington D.C. on Sunday. The third-round pick was shot multiple times and transported to a local hospital.

While football plays second fiddle to what happened to Robinson over the weekend, he still earned a spot on the Washington Commanders’ 53-man roster when it was trimmed from 80 on Tuesday.

We now have more information on Robinson’s status courtesy of Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew. The expectation is that Robinson will be back at some point this season. But he’ll start the campaign on some sort of reserve list, likely the non-football injury list.

“He is tremendously blessed and fortunate to be where he is. Initially when you hear something like that, you worry about the guy living and then you worry about his health long term and then you worry about his ability to play football. And so for him to come through that situation the way that he did is a tremendous blessing.” Washington Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew on Brian Robinson’s status, courtesy of the associated press

Robinson underwent surgery in a local hospital after being shot in the glute and lower leg. He was released from the hospital on Monday and met with team doctors shortly thereafter.

More good news for Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders

From an on-field perspective, this has to be seen as good news for Washington. It selected Robinson in the third round of April’s draft to help create more depth in the backfield behind then-starter Antonio Gibson. Robinson’s preseason performance coupled with Gibson’s fumble issues saw the former surpass his counterpart on the depth chart.

As for Robinson, head coach Ron Rivera provided a positive update earlier in the week.

“The doctors were very positive with him and he was very positive as well. He’s very fortunate. He’s doing well. It will be a matter of time before he’s back out here. There’s no timeline, but everything was very positive. It’s just about the healing process, and once he’s well enough to get on the field, doctors have to clear him and we’ll go from there. Everything is positive so far.” Washington commanders ron Rivera on Brian Robinson, via ESPN

With Robinson out of action to open the season, Gibson will likely see more action than we first thought. But again, that shouldn’t be the focus here. Robinson’s career doesn’t seem to be in jeopardy and he has received consistent support from the Commanders’ organization. That’s good news.