Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell off to a strong start, earns praise from All-Pro opponent

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell entered training camp as the favorite to be the starting quarterback in Week 1 over Jacoby Brissett. Midway through training camp, Howell is racking up endorsements to be the face of the Commanders’ franchise.

Howell, the 144th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, didn’t play much as a rookie. Outside of action in the preseason, Howell only played in a single game last year. However, Washington’s coaching staff felt it saw enough to potentially make him the starting quarterback in 2023.

Sam Howell NFL stats: 57.9% completion, 1-1 TD-INT, 169 pass yards, 83.0 QB rating

The former All-ACC star at North Carolina struggled early in training camp, needing time to settle in with the offense and find a rhythm. In recent weeks, though, Howell seems to be running away with the starting job and is even earning some praise from All-Pro talent around the league.

Days after Ben Standig of The Athletic suggested the Commanders’ quarterback competition is effectively over, Howell took the field in a joint practice against the Baltimore Ravens. Even against one of the league’s best defenses last season, the 22-year-old made a strong impression on everyone in attendance.

Ravens’ cornerback Marlon Humphrey, one of the best defensive backs in the NFL, matched up in practices against wide receiver Terry McLaurin. While he was primarily focused on the receiver lined up across from him, Humphrey noted that Howell was impressive.

“He looked really comfortable. He’s a second-year guy, but he looked comfortable back at quarterback.” Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey on quarterback Sam Howell (H/T The Athletic)

Following the joint practice, Commanders’ head coach Ron Rivera also offered praise for the team’s young quarterback. He specifically noted Howell’s accuracy and decision-making as two areas that stood out during Tuesday’s session.

“For the most part, (Howell) made some really good decisions, good throws.I liked the way that the offensive tempo was. I thought it was an upbeat practice, which is what we need to do, especially against a good team like Baltimore.” Ron Rivera on quarterback Sam Howell

While Washington’s offense largely struggled in its first preseason game, Howell earned positive reviews from the coaching staff and his teammates. It’s put him in a position to hold onto the starting job, with Brissett serving as his backup heading into the regular season.

Howell faces the Ravens’ defense again on Wednesday then the two teams will face off on Monday Night Football at 8 PM ET in their second preseason game. If all goes well, the Commanders could name Howell their starting quarterback soon after.