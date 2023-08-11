Washington Commanders starting QB battle could be over based on latest update

Washington Commanders quarterbacks Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett entered training camp in a battle for the starting job in Week 1. Before Washington’s first preseason game kicks off, the quarterback competition could be over.

Howell entered as the favorite to win the job. Selected with the 144th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Washington felt extremely confident that Howell had starting-caliber traits. Entering the summer with support from the coaching staff and rapport with his pass-catchers, the Commanders had every reason to believe Howell could be the starter.

Sam Howell NFL stats: 57.9% completion, 1-1 TD-INT, 169 pass yards, 83.0 QB rating

However, Brissett was coming off a career-best season. He finished last year with a 12-6 TD-INT ratio, posting the sixth-highest ESPN QBR (60) in the NFL. After signing a lucrative $10 million contract with Washington, Brissett seemingly had a viable shot at the starting job.

However, it appears the quarterback competition in Washington might be over. Despite Howell experiencing some struggles in training camp, he’s reportedly poised to start Week 1.

Ben Standig of The Athletic wrote in his 53-man roster projection for the Commanders that Howell has been the superior quarterback in training camp. Even if there was a close battle for the job when things began, Washington’s beat writer suggests it’s no longer a true competition.

“The only QB competition in camp is Howell vs. Howell, and he hasn’t come close to letting the gig slip away or allowing Brissett to enter the discussion. That’s not to suggest the second-year player with one NFL start is ready for a playoff push. Let’s see his command of the huddle and get through the preseason first.” Ben Standig on Washington Commanders quarterback battle between Sam Howell vs Jacoby Brissett

Howell is arguably the correct choice for Washington. The second-year quarterback offers far higher upside and he could be a long-term solution. The most logical thing the Commanders could do is award him the starting job in Week 1 and let him prove himself.

If Howell’s decision-making and inaccuracy become significant detriments that Washington’s offense can’t overcome, Brissett is a functional starting quarterback. However, Howell’s upside and long-term outlook have to be factored into the evaluation. Fortunately for Washington, it appears Howell is winning the job outright.