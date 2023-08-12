Former Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder struggling to find a buyer for $35 million mansion

Former Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder spent months sorting through buyers for his NFL team before eventually selling it for $6 billion. Now, the former NFL owner is reportedly struggling to find a buyer for his mansion.

Snyder listed his mansion in Maryland for sale at $49 million in February. The 58-year-old billionaire was in the process of preparing for the sale of the Commanders, putting his home up for sale at one of the largest property asking prices in Maryland’s history.

The mansion itself offers plenty of attractive qualities. Built in 2004, it has a 12-care garage with 6.5 bathrooms, five bedrooms and is measured at 30,000 square feet. It also includes a wine room, an entertainment room, a luxurious pool and incredible views.

However, Snyder is struggling to find a buyer for his former home. According to Realtor.com, the property has already been listed for nearly 190 days and Snyder lowered the asking price by $14 million to $34.9 million.

Meanwhile, Snyder’s former team is doing very well. The Commanders won their first preseason game on Friday, defeating the Cleveland Browns 17-15. In Friday’s win, quarterback Sam Howell looked sharp and wide receiver Jahan Dotson proved he could be a breakout player in 2023.

New ownership has also sparked more interest in the Commanders, with ticket demand and merchandise sales skyrocketing since the sale was official. While Snyder came away from the deal with $6 billion, minus the NFL’s fine, he might have to hold onto his mansion for some time or lower the asking price a second time.