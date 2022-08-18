Utah Jazz have a ‘couple offers they like an awful lot’ in Donovan Mitchell trade discussions

Ever since the Utah Jazz made the stunning decision to part with one franchise cornerstone in Rudy Gobert, the trade rumors involving Donovan Mitchell have been as hot as ever. Recent reports of a potential Mitchell deal have ignited the flame, with the New York Knicks and Jazz re-opening trade discussions as of late.

The Knicks have been the team most often linked to an eventual Mitchell trade, but one source suggests New York may not be the favorite to land the three-time NBA All-Star.

“I was told by a source that the Jazz actually have a couple of offers, that I was told are from other teams outside of NY that they like an awful lot.“ Utah radio host Spence Checketts on Donovan Mitchell trade discussions

While this may be what Spence Checketts heard, it’s just as possible the Jazz are putting this report out there to try and coax another team to up their existing offer for Mitchell. It’s all a part of the game. They still have just under two months to go before their first preseason contest on October 2, which means it could still be a while before Mitchell is dealt, if at all.

Other teams involved in Donovan Mitchell trade talk

Two other teams who have also been said to re-ignite trade talks with the Jazz are the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards. It’s possible these two are among the teams who have a strong offer on the table. There’s also the Miami Heat, but unless Bam Adebayo’s on the table, their package may not be that much stronger than what the Knicks are tossing out, as their draft pick compensation isn’t as valuable as New York’s.

Yet, if it’s a star the Jazz want, it’s hard to look at the Hornets and Wizards and identify who their targets may be either. That’s why a deal could come from outside the teams currently in the spotlight.

Some have suggested the Jazz are seeking RJ Barrett and six first-round picks from the Knicks. That’s a ludicrous request. I think we know why Mitchell hasn’t been traded yet.

If the Jazz really do have a couple of offers they like a lot, they would have already swung a deal. This just seems like more posturing as the Jazz try and squeeze every last asset from the team most desperate to add Mitchell to their core. With Mitchell averaging 23.9 points per game after his first five seasons, who can blame this organization for trying to ensure they get as close to fair value as possible for a true difference-maker?

